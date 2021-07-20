Updates From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, and More

Get up close with Michael Myers’ new look in Halloween Kills. One of the charmed ones has called time on Charmed’s next season. Game of Thrones prequel spinoff House of the Dragon has been hit with covid-induced production shutdowns. Plus, what’s to come on Rick and Morty. To me, my spoilers!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Winston Duke confirmed he will indeed return as M’Baku for Wakanda Forever in a recent interview with Collider.

It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back to set. But we’re all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we’re making something really special.

We Have a Ghost

Christopher Landon is now directing a mysterious new movie at Netflix titled We Have a Ghost. Bloody-Disgusting speculates the project is an adaptation of Geoff Manaugh’s short story, Ernest, announced to be in production by Deadline back in 2017. The story begins with Jimmy Kimmel “asking his TV audience if it wants to see a real ghost. That would be Ernest, so named by the homeowner who discovered him because the apparition looks a bit like Ernest Borgnine. The homeowner, Frank, begins filming his housebound ghost, and sending out the results to the world through social media. The spirit is mostly harmless, confused by his exploitation, but Ernest becomes a global viral sensation.”

Black Adam

Production has officially wrapped on Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam.

And that’s a wrap! Many cast and crew including @TheRock himself have wrapped production of BLACK ADAM! The film will open in theaters July 29th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/DQdQNNVgFG — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) July 15, 2021

Halloween Kills

Michael Myers’ crispy new look has made the cover of Total Film’s latest issue.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Paramount has released a final trailer for Snake Eyes ahead of its July 23 release, which is mostly like the previous trailers, with a teeny glimmer of Storm Shadow at the end.

Charmed

In a statement released to TV Line, Madeleine Mantock revealed she is not returning as Macy for the CW’s Charmed season four.

Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew. I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.

Moonhaven

According to Deadline, Emma McDonald has been cast as series’ lead Bella Sway in Moonhaven, “a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilisation on Mother Earth.”

House of the Dragon

Deadline reports production has additionally paused on House of the Dragon “for two days after a positive [covid-19] case in zone A, which includes cast and crew.”

The Outpost

Garret leads a rebellion in the synopsis for “Going to Meet the Gods” — the August 6 episode of The Outpost.

TURN – Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) track a Lu Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) to serve a specific purpose. Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) faces her greatest challenge yet. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B04).

[Spoiler TV]

Brand New Cherry Flavour

A director in ‘90s Hollywood “tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge – and kittens” in the trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavour, a new limited series premiering August 13 on Netflix.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca goes on a date with Kara in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Morty does National Treasure in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular.”

Banner art by Jim Cook