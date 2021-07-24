The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Just Zombie Smashed Into SDCC 2021

Over the past decade, The Walking Dead has become as big a part of San Diego Comic-Con as the comics. Or San Diego. It’s just expected that each summer, the cast and crew of AMC’s hit zombie show are going to fly into San Diego, hold a huge panel (first in Ballroom 20, eventually in Hall H) and bring new footage from the upcoming season. Though covid-19 has complicated this tradition, thanks to San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, The Walking Dead still managed to give the zombie faithful what they want: a new trailer and a lot of fun information.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer

There’s so, so much in that trailer. New adversaries, new friendships, death, destruction, and the cast and crew talked all about it during the panel. First thing’s first. While the season premiere will be August 22, it’ll actually debut on AMC+ August 15. And that one week early access will continue all season on the show. (And though this is the start of the “final season,” the “final season” is three sets of eight episodes, with the final 16 airing in 2022).

The Walking Dead season 11 begins August 22. For more on the world of the Walking Dead, read about the Walking Dead: World Beyond season two panel here and the Fear the Walking Dead season seven panel here.

Stay tuned for an Australian platform and release date.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.