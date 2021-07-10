The Silverhawks Animated Series is Getting the Reboot Treatment

80’s babies rejoice! Silverhawks is coming back to television.

Deadline reports The Nancelle Company, which produces several shows like Disney+ Behind The Attraction, and Netflix’s Down To Earth with Zac Efron, are partnering with Silverhawks LLC to bring the space-themed animated show back to life in a major way. The first episode of Silverhawks was released in 1986 by Rankin/Bass Productions (they also produced Thundercats).

The high concept show takes place in the 29th century and follows the metallic-bodied heroes who are charged with protecting the citizens of the Limbo Galaxy. Unfortunately, Silverhawks didn’t have the popularity of Thundercats and only survived one season with 65 episodes.

The pop-culture toymaker Super7 acquired the Silverhawks IP and is excited about the new series. “SilverHawks is a beloved franchise that has been overlooked for far too long,” said Brian Flynn, Founder, and Owner of Super7. “We are super excited to be working with Nacelle to bring SilverHawks back into the limelight for the die-hard fans as well as a new generation of fans to experience the magic of SilverHawks for the first time.”

The two collaborators could not be more enthusiastic about working together.

“When I spoke with Brian Flynn the first time, I was like the character Yes-Man! “Yessss, just tell me where to sign!” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.