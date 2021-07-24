The Fear Street Trilogy Stars Reveal Easter Eggs and Bloopers at SDCC 2021

Those Fear Street Shadysiders are at it again. First they beat the curse of Sarah Fier and saved their whole town in a three-part story told across time. And just now, they reunited at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home to discuss how it all went down.

San Diego Comic-Cong 2021 hosted a panel for the Fear Street trilogy, Netflix’s recent film series based on the works of YA horror author R.L. Stein. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the three-part story takes place in 1994, 1978, and 1666, with each instalment revealing more of the story of a witch named Sarah Fier and how her painful story has haunted the town of Shadyside for centuries. But there’s no pain in this blooper reel, which was revealed at the end of the panel.

Beyond that, stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr. joined trilogy co-writer and director Leigh Janiak as well as R.L. Stine to discuss all things Fear Street.

Stein said that in the build up to the trilogy, he got more feedback than any book he’d ever written. People were truly excited for the films. And the films delivered from the very first scene, which the director and stars all pointed out as being super crucial. The murder in the mall not only sets the tone for the series (while paying homage to Scream), but if you watch it back after seeing all three films, it has several winks and nods to how everything ends up, the journey everyone will take, and the revelations to come.

The stars also talked about how they’re proud the film flipped so many horror tropes, such as the one where gay characters are often not featured. Madeira pointed out how the heart of all three films is the love story between two women: her character, Deena, and Scott Welch’s character, Sam. Not something you often see in horror.

All the actors revealed that preparations to play alternate roles in the final film in the series, 1666, began right along with the filming of the first film. Mainly, all of them had to work on accents that made them believable characters in the 1600s. Also for that film, Stine revealed the village where most of the action happens was built as it would have been built at the time, down to getting even the right kind of nails.

Finally, now that the films are all available on Netflix, Janiak said she put in plenty of Easter eggs and other things for people to catch on multiple viewings. For example, she said the mixtape that Deena gives Sam in the first film takes on a new meaning once you’ve seen all three movies. Especially the quote “there must be a devil between us.” Which, eventually, there actually is. Also, she pointed out that Ashley Zukerman’s performance as Sheriff Goode, if you watch it knowing his important to the story, has plenty of clues of what’s to come. And finally, Janiak said each film has a few scenes that are staged or edited exactly the same way, to make the films feel cohesive. Something like an off-screen scream, and then several characters turning and looking in the exact same way.

Sounds like there’s a lot to dive back into on Fear Street. Unfortunately though, the panel did not address whether more films in the series could happen, or when we’ll find out who took the book at the end of the final film.

Fear Street 1994, 1978, and 1666 are all on Netflix now. Here’s the full panel.

