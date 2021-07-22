The All-Nighters Asks an Important Question: What If Vampires Were Superheroes?

Superheroes are so blasé. Now, vampire superheroes? That’s a cross-demographic hook that we’re very much into. Gizmodo has an exclusive look at Comixology’s next comic from Chip Zdarksy and Jason Loo, alongside colorist Paris Alleyne, letterer Aditya Bidikar, and editor Alison O’Toole, after their collaboration on Afterlift together a few years ago. It’s called The All-Nighters.

The series was developed as a collaboration between Comixology, Dark Horse (it will publish the series physically next year), and Amazon Studios (which is planning to turn the premise into an original series with executive producer Jordan Feiner). It’s set in a world where vampires live among us and follows Alex, a young vampire who spends his life flipping burgers at the titular diner, All-Nighters.

He channels his love of the human phenomenon that is the superhero movie alongside his vampiric friends Joy, Cynthia, and Ian, deciding to trade his life in supernatural catering for superheroic vigilantism. But Alex’s heroic acts quickly threaten to put not just him and his friends in the spotlight, but everyone he cared about enough to become a hero to protect in the first place. Check out the cover, by Loo, below.

Image: Jason Loo, Paris Alleyne, and Aditya Bidikar/Comixology

“Working on Afterlift was an amazing experience, especially getting to see the beautiful pages coming in from Jason, Paris and Aditya,” Zdarsky said in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “I knew I wanted to work with them again immediately, and I’m super grateful that we have the chance with The All-Nighter! It’s a ton of fun and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do!”

“I’m really excited to be part of a series that offers a unique and really fun take on the superhero genre,” Loo added. “Every issue has a surprise that will get readers hooked and wondering: ‘who’s gonna show up next?!’” While you wait to see more, get a glimpse of Alex’s superheroics in action in a couple of unlettered preview pages below, making their debut here on Gizmodo!

Image: Jason Loo, Paris Alleyne, and Aditya Bidikar/Comixology

Image: Jason Loo, Paris Alleyne, and Aditya Bidikar/Comixology

The All-Nighter will premiere on Comixology Unlimited — free for subscribers to the service alongside members of Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited — and be available to purchase on the digital storefront early next year. A physical collection of the series, published by Dark Horse, will release on February 15, 2022.