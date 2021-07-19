TCL Has Launched a New Mid-Range Phone That Comes with a Free TV

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last week, TCL launched its new flagship smartphone, the TCL 20 Pro 5G, and Vodafone is already running a promotion for it.

if you pair a TCL 20 Pro 5G with one of Vodafone’s 24-month mobile plans, the telco will throw in a 43-inch TCL TV for free. This full HD TV is valued at $599 and is powered by Android TV. Not too shabby, especially for a free TV.

While we don’t have any hands-on experience with this new TCL phone, its specs are pretty solid for a mid-range model.

Under its 6.67-inch 1080p+ display, the phone is running off a Snapdragon 750 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery, with 256GB of storage. It has four rear-mounted Sony OIS cameras, which include a 48MP primary lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth lens.

In terms of price, the TCL 20 Pro 5G has an RRP of $799. For comparison, the 128GB Google Pixel 4a 5G retails for the same price as this new handset, while the outright cost of a 256GB Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is $749. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is also running the same processor as the Galaxy A52 5G.

As for Vodafone, the telco has some of the best value plans on the market. For example, its $45 plan will net you an 80GB data allowance. An Optus mobile plan would only get you 20GB for the same price, while you’d need a $55/month Telstra plan to get the same data amount as Vodafone.

Taken at face value, the TCL 20 Pro is a solid alternate option for a mid-range, 5G-enabled phone. Plus, a free TCL TV doesn’t hurt either.

This offer is available until 11:59pm (AEST) July 29 and can be redeemed through TCL before August 26. If you’re not interested in a new mobile plan, you can buy the phone outright and still get the bonus TV here.

You can check out Vodafone’s plans here: