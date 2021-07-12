How To Screen Record On An iPhone

If you were ever wondering how to screen record on an iPhone, it’s actually super easy. Here’s how way to do it.

A while back I discovered that I had been dragging iPhone apps the hard way for my entire adult life. And I certainly wasn’t the only one.

To demonstrate the easier way to do it, I took a screen recording of my phone. As it turns out, not everyone knows how to do this.

There’s plenty of reaaons why you might want to screen record on an iPhone. For me, it’s to test different iPhone hacks for work and TikTok. It’s a lot easier to show how to do something rather than just describe it.

But whatever the reason, it’s really easy to do. So here’s an explainer.

READ MORE You've Probably Been Moving iPhone Apps Wrong

How to set up screen record on iPhone

Before you go on a screen recording frenzy, you’ll want to set it up for ease of use later. Here’s how to do that:

Open ‘Settings’

Go to ‘Control Center’ and then ‘Customise Controls’

Tap the green ‘+’ symbol next to ‘Screen Recording’

These instructions will also work for iPad and iPod Touch.

Now you’re ready to go.

How to use it

For iOS 12 and later you’ll see the round recording icon when you swipe down from the top right corner of your screen.

If you’re on iOS 11 or earlier, you’ll need to swipe up from the bottom edge of your screen to find the record icon.

Tap the icon to trigger a 3 second countdown. Your screen will then start recording. Tap the red icon in the top left corner when you want to stop recording.

The footage will save in the photos app.

It’s as simply as that! Happy recording.