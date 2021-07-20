Pro-Trump Group Files Motion Against FDA to Stop Covid-19 Vaccinations in U.S.

A bizarre fringe group that calls itself “America’s Frontline Doctors” filed a motion in federal court on Monday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the parent agency of the FDA, to seek an injunction that would halt all vaccinations for covid-19 in the country. And while the lawsuit is unlikely to succeed, it demonstrates just how desperate the death cult of former President Donald Trump has gotten.

The motion, filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Alabama, falsely claims that vaccines which have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA do not actually prevent the spread of covid-19. The people behind America’s Frontline Doctors also claim that emergency use authorization should never have been granted because the coronavirus pandemic is not an emergency.

“Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (‘CDC’) data shows that the Vaccines are not effective in treating or preventing SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19,” the group falsely claimed.

And that’s just one of many ludicrous assertions made in the lawsuit, which is filled with dozens of pages of conspiratorial nonsense and scientific illiteracy, including an unfounded claim that coronavirus vaccines have killed at least 45,000 people in the U.S.

There are even bizarre tables that appear to have been ripped directly from the internet, warning that health measures taken to protect against covid-19 infection are identical to Communist brainwashing methods first identified in the 1950s. Seriously.

Table that appears in a new motion from the pro-Trump fringe group America’s Frontline Doctors (Image: U.S. District Court Northern Alabama)

The motion, which Gizmodo has uploaded to the Internet Archive, claims that Americans can’t even give informed consent to take vaccines because they’ve been so brainwashed:

After a year of sustained psychological manipulation, the population is now weakened, frightened, desperate for a return of their freedoms, prosperity and normal lives, and especially vulnerable to pressure to take the Vaccine. The lockdowns and shutdowns, the myriad rules and regulations, the confusing and self-contradictory controls, the enforced docility, and the consequent demoralization, anxiety and helplessness are typical of authoritarian and totalitarian conditions. This degree of systemic and purposeful coercion means that Americans cannot give truly free and voluntary informed consent to the Vaccines.

The group behind the lawsuit, America’s Frontline Doctors, first made a name for themselves in July of 2020 when President Donald Trump was pushing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19. The drug doesn’t help treat coronavirus and Trump never received the drug when he was treated for covid-19. Trump did, however, get vaccinated in secret.

The group gave a press conference which was ridiculed not just for shady science. America’s Frontline Doctors also associate with some of the weirdest “medical professionals” you’ll ever come across in the 21st century. As one example, Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Texas doctor who spoke at the press conference insisted that cysts were caused by people having sex with demons and witches.

Dr. Simone Gold, a doctor and lawyer in Los Angeles, founded the group and previously appeared on Fox News when Donald Trump was president. Gold also has connections to the Tea Party Patriots Foundation. Gold was also at the Washington riot on January 6, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of 2020’s election results that made Joe Biden president. Gold even made a speech a day earlier calling the covid-19 vaccine an “experimental, biological agent deceptively named a vaccine,” according to the Washington Post.

Again, it’s unlikely this lawsuit will go anywhere, but the kooks on YouTube and Twitter aren’t just spreading misinformation on social media. They’re actively using the courts in an effort to make everyone less safe.