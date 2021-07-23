Optus Just Launched A New TikTok Filter That Teaches You Basic Auslan Sign Language

Optus has today announced a world first sign language activated TikTok filter in what can only be described as a huge win for accessibility on the popular video-sharing platform.

The #SignYes filter, which launches on Friday, aims to teach millions of Australian TikTok users some key Auslan phrases they can use in real life.

“Building off the impact of educational content in Australia, as well as the success of causal content on TikTok, we believe there is potential in developing a hashtag challenge that teaches Australians rudimentary sign language,” Optus’ Head of Marketing Mel Hopkins said in a press release.

“Communication comes in a variety of forms. Illustrating this to all Australians we believe is important in an optimistic and everyday way.”

The educational campaign comes after TikTok recently implemented its own auto-captioning software to improve accessibility for deaf and hard of hearing users.

“Optus have been one of our most innovative partners, the first to run a Branded Hashtag Challenge in Australia and now launching this cutting edge campaign. TikTok is a place where diverse communities thrive and everyone can feel welcome, and it’s exciting to see Optus leaning in so creatively to what makes our platform so special,” Tiktok General Manager of Global Business Solutions in Australia, Brett Armstrong said in a statement.

The #SignYes challenge hashtag has already amassed more than 2.7 million views on the platform in less than 24 hours, with dozens of users taking part so far.

We can’t stop brands infiltrating TikTok for marketing purposes, but we can only hope more follow in Optus’ footsteps of trying to teach us something along the way.

How To Access The Optus #SignYes Filter