New Superman: The Movie and The Shining Vinyls Coming to SDCC 2021

This year at San Diego Comic-Con, you’ll believe a record can fly — and chop up a door. Gizmodo is excited to exclusively reveal two of Mondo’s upcoming Comic-Con @ Home exclusives: brand new vinyl releases of the soundtracks to Superman: The Movie and The Shining.

First up is Superman, which will be released on July 24, and cost about $50. It’s available in a splattered, limited edition of 1978 and a non-limited black edition. There’s all-new artwork by DKNG and, of course, John Williams’ unforgettable score. However, its release does come at a sad time. “As excited as we are for this release, it’s also tinged with sadness due to Richard Donner’s passing earlier this month, a man responsible for so many incredible movies and memories that we dedicate this release to his memory and enduring legacy,” said Mondo’s music creative director, Spencer Hickman.

Here are the full images.

Image: DC/Mondo, Other The front cover of Superman: The Movie Image: DC/Mondo, Other The gatefold and limited edition vinyls. Image: DC/Mondo, Other The back cover.

While that vinyl has two discs each with two sides full of music, The Shining is slightly different. “We are honoured to be releasing the first-ever 7-inch single of this music featuring two essential pieces of music from the film,” Hickman explains. “We worked with the Kubrick estate to bring you Saul Bass’s iconic artwork in both the classic yellow and Bass’s preferred red iteration for the cover. This is the first time any music from the film has been available in 40 years in an official capacity, and we are thrilled that you can now own this classic piece of history forever and ever and ever.”

The Shining record will be released on July 25. It comes in both a yellow version — which has a translucent green, translucent purple, and black vinyl — as well as the red version with a red, orange, and brown tri-coloured vinyl. Each costs around $20. Here are the images.

Image: Warner Bros./Mondo, Other The Shining yellow cover, art by Saul Bass Image: Warner Bros./Mondo, Other The vinyl for the yellow version. Image: Warner Bros./Mondo, Other The red version, also by Saul Bass. Image: Warner Bros./Mondo, Other The vinyl with the red editions.

Both releases will be available on Mondo’s website MondoShop.com on the days above. And keep an eye there for tons of other exclusives.