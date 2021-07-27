Master & Dynamic’s Incredible MW08 Earbuds Finally Get Wireless Charging

Every few years, Master & Dynamic gives us another excellent reason to splurge on wireless earbuds. The MW08s that debuted earlier this year were no exception, but for $US300 ($406) they lacked a popular feature that is being included with the new Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport: wireless charging.

On top of incredible battery life, earbuds made of luxe materials, and 11mm drivers that made the M&D MW08s sound as good as they looked, the stainless steel charging case had a satisfying heft to it. The only problem was that wireless charging, a feature that’s becoming almost standard with wireless earbuds, doesn’t work through metal, so the MW08s shipped without it. It was far from a dealbreaker, but on $US300 ($406) wireless earbuds, its omission didn’t go unnoticed.

Instead of releasing a more affordable version of the MW08s with a plastic charging case that made wireless charging possible, Master & Dynamic has gone the other way with its new MW08 Sport earbuds. The stainless steel charging case has been replaced by one made of woven Kevlar fibres so it’s still as durable and eye-catching, but with the added benefit of Qi compatibility.

The MW08 Sport earbuds are available in blue, green, silver, and black, but the charging case is only available in black Kevlar. (Image: Master & Dynamic)

What makes the new MW08 Sport better suited for sports and other more active endeavours? They offer the same IPX 5 water resistance as the regular MW08s, but the earbuds themselves are now made from scratch and shatter-resistant sapphire glass instead of ceramic, so they’re lighter. Should they still fall out and accidentally take a tumble, there’s less of a chance of them getting scuffed up or damaged. Master & Dynamic is also reducing the risk of a loose fit with the MW08 Sport earbuds by including two additional sizes of memory foam ear tips that offer a more secure fit, in addition to the five different sizes of silicone ear tips that shipped with the MW08.

The catch? The new MW08 Sport now come with an even steeper price tag. At $US349 ($473) they’re about $US50 ($68) more expensive than the MW08, so you’ll need to ask yourself just how important wireless charging is to you.

Image: Master & Dynamic

Alongside the new MW08 Sport, Mastery & Dynamic is also releasing its own Qi wireless charging pad today. The $US69 ($93) MC100 features a durable coated canvas top paired with a cast aluminium base featuring an integrated heatsink design on the underside that should slightly improve wireless charging efficiency. The charging pad can “supply up to 10 watts of power to compatible devices,” including the MW08 Sport buds, but we’ll admit it would have been cool if Master & Dynamic had used the same woven Kevlar finish on the MC100 so the two new additions would perfectly match.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.