Jurassic Park 3 Cut A Scene Where A Velociraptor (!) Drove A Bike (!!) Off A Cliff (!!!)

The original storyboard for Jurassic Park 3 had a scene where a velociraptor rode a dirt bike off a cliff, so show us the cut scenes you COWARDS.

Before we go any further, I have a confession to make: the Jurassic Park franchise is like crack to me, but Jurassic Park 3 in particular is my drug of choice. It’s my favourite film of all time and I could write you a whole thesis on why it is a cinematic masterpiece.

Despite being the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy, I happen to think JP3 is really need. But would it be cooler if we got to see a velociraptor drive a dirt bike off a cliff? Absolutely.

For those of you who don’t live and breathe the franchise, Jurassic Park 3 was a total shit show of a movie to make. So much so that the original script was thrown out just before filming began, which means the film we actually saw was basically just made up as they went along.

This lack of planning means there are dozens of iconic scenes that didn’t make the final cut, and thanks to the Stuck on Sorna podcast, we now know about perhaps the greatest one of all.

Host Daniel Stephen sat down with storyboard artist Dave Lowery to discuss the film, which resulted in us hearing about this iconic deleted scene for the first time.

Always fun to hear about moments that never made the film. Storyboard Artist Dave Lowery talks about the raptors chasing the kids off a cliff. And then…the raptor rides the dirt bike to its death. #JurassicPark3

Listen here: https://t.co/2shu3BaB0X pic.twitter.com/rYNGZKM7x7 — Daniel Stephen (@StuckOnSorna) July 19, 2021

According to Lowery, the Jurassic Park 3 scene saw Eric Kirby (the kid who gets stuck on the island in the film) being chased through the jungle by velociraptors on a dirt bike. He drives towards a cliff and pulls his parachute at the last minute to avoid certain death.

However, as he pulls his parachute, a velociraptor leaps at him, narrowly missing Kirby and landing on the bike as it falls off the cliff and plummets to his death.

Honestly, show us this scene.