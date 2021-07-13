The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Best iPhone Tripods To Kick Start Your TikTok Career

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 18 mins ago: July 13, 2021 at 4:02 pm -
Filed to:iphone
iphone tripodtiktoktripod
The Best iPhone Tripods To Kick Start Your TikTok Career
Image: Getty Images

Thanks to TikTok, an iPhone tripod feels like a necessity. But with so many options to choose from, how the heck are you supposed to know which one to buy?

Depending on your particular needs, you may need a tripod that varies in height, flexibility or bluetooth compatibility. But thankfully, there are approximately a million different options to choose from.

READ MORE
Moment's MagSafe Tripod Mounts Might Single-Handedly Justify Buying an iPhone 12

Best iPhone Tripod For Flexibility

Need a small, flexible tripod that you can throw in your bag to shoot content on the go? A Joby GripTight tripod could be the option for you.

This lightweight and flexible tripod can easily bend around other surfaces like poles to offer a wider range of camera angles. But unfortunately, the legs are short, which means you’ll have to place the tripod on a table or a very tall stack of books to take portraits.

JOBY GripTight – $38

iphone tripod

Best Full Length iPhone Tripod

If you’re shooting mostly full body content, or need to shoot your head and torso but don’t have a spare table or shelf to place your phone on, you might want to invest in a full length tripod like this Eocean one.

Measuring in at 142cm tall, this tripod is perfect for family photos and other photography needs and essentially mimics everything you’d expect from a camera tripod. Additionally, it comes with a bluetooth remote for easy controls.

Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod 142cm – $35.48

iphone tripod

Best Universal Tripod For Phones

Do you live in a house full of wannabe TikTok stars who all have different phones? Might I suggest a universal tripod like this Manfrotto one?

Sure, it’s small and looks like a teeny, tiny helicopter, but it fits any smartphone and has a protective layer to avoid scratching your device.

Manfrotto Pixi Universal Smartphone Clamp – $54.06

tripod

Best Non-Tripod For iPhones

Tripods are all well and good, but perhaps you’d actually be better suited to a monopod like the ShoulderPod. The ShoulderPod offers three modes: tripod, filmmaker handle and a traveller stand for a multi-purpose product.

This is the perfect option for travelling or for the avid filmmaker who may need more than one product.

ShoulderPod Handle Grip For Smartphone – $48.95

Now go on, live your best life and make a bunch of funny TikToks. You know you want to.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.