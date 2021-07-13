The Best iPhone Tripods To Kick Start Your TikTok Career

Thanks to TikTok, an iPhone tripod feels like a necessity. But with so many options to choose from, how the heck are you supposed to know which one to buy?
Depending on your particular needs, you may need a tripod that varies in height, flexibility or bluetooth compatibility. But thankfully, there are approximately a million different options to choose from.
Best iPhone Tripod For Flexibility
Need a small, flexible tripod that you can throw in your bag to shoot content on the go? A Joby GripTight tripod could be the option for you.
This lightweight and flexible tripod can easily bend around other surfaces like poles to offer a wider range of camera angles. But unfortunately, the legs are short, which means you’ll have to place the tripod on a table or a very tall stack of books to take portraits.
JOBY GripTight – $38
Best Full Length iPhone Tripod
If you’re shooting mostly full body content, or need to shoot your head and torso but don’t have a spare table or shelf to place your phone on, you might want to invest in a full length tripod like this Eocean one.
Measuring in at 142cm tall, this tripod is perfect for family photos and other photography needs and essentially mimics everything you’d expect from a camera tripod. Additionally, it comes with a bluetooth remote for easy controls.
Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod 142cm – $35.48
Best Universal Tripod For Phones
Do you live in a house full of wannabe TikTok stars who all have different phones? Might I suggest a universal tripod like this Manfrotto one?
Sure, it’s small and looks like a teeny, tiny helicopter, but it fits any smartphone and has a protective layer to avoid scratching your device.
Manfrotto Pixi Universal Smartphone Clamp – $54.06
Best Non-Tripod For iPhones
Tripods are all well and good, but perhaps you’d actually be better suited to a monopod like the ShoulderPod. The ShoulderPod offers three modes: tripod, filmmaker handle and a traveller stand for a multi-purpose product.
This is the perfect option for travelling or for the avid filmmaker who may need more than one product.
ShoulderPod Handle Grip For Smartphone – $48.95
Now go on, live your best life and make a bunch of funny TikToks. You know you want to.