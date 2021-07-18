Indiana Jones 5 Set Pictures Tease New Looks and a New Setting

A familiar face will return for John Wick 4. Go behind the scenes on The Suicide Squad and Fear Street: 1666 in two new featurettes. Plus, tons of new footage from Jungle Cruise, and a teaser for the long-in-the-making Y: The Last Man adaptation…that has no footage in it at all. To me, my spoilers!

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline reports Ian McShane will indeed reprise his role as Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Evil Dead Rise

Deadline has also secured our first official plot synopsis for Evil Dead Rise:

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Moonshot

THR reports Zack Braff has joined the cast of the upcoming sci-fi/rom-com Moonshot as “the mastermind behind the effort to colonise Mars” described as “an entrepreneur and a visionary.”

Indiana Jones 5

New photos from the set of Indiana Jones 5 have hit social media, seemingly revealing the film is set in 1969, shortly after the Apollo 11 mission. A few more also give us our first looks at Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, and Toby Jones in costume. Click through to see more!

The Munsters

Grandpa Munster’s wig is now under construction.

The wig work has begun! Can anyone guess which character this is? Obviously you can. #robzombie #themunsters

The Suicide Squad

A new Suicide Squad featurette breaks down the main cast.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

R.L. Stine boasts “he’s killed off a lot of teenagers” in a new featurette discussing the origins of Fear Street.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part II

Sofia Falcone arrives in a new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part II.

Jungle Cruise

Several new Jungle Cruise clips and featurettes have surfaced as tickets go on sale.

????The announcement of the summer is here from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt: Pre-order or get your tickets for Disney’s #JungleCruise now! https://t.co/dvkOZRYjDy pic.twitter.com/SIzX9zw0I4 — Jungle Cruise (@JungleCruise) July 14, 2021

Dare to explore the dangers of the jungle. ???? Check out this new clip from Disney’s #JungleCruise! pic.twitter.com/lclwaBSGVF — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 13, 2021

The Stairs

Meanwhile, John Schneider and Kathleen Quinlan co-star in a new horror based on the abandoned staircase Creepypasta.

Fantasy Island

A half-hour documentary on the new Fantasy Island series is scheduled to air August 11.

Travel to FANTASY ISLAND for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look at the all-new version of the classic show premiering this month on FOX. Shot entirely on the lush island of Puerto Rico, the half-hour special will explore how the iconic series was re-imagined with new characters and visitors (and the celebrities playing them!), while offering viewers a front-row seat to the making of an exclusive scene from the pilot.

[Spoiler TV]

Chucky

Expect the first full trailer for Syfy’s Chucky later today.

Y: The Last Man

Finally, FX has released a short teaser for Y: The Last Man — one including no actual footage from the series, at all. But a nice voiceover explaining things for those who may not be familiar.

Banner art by Jim Cook