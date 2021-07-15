iPhone Factory Reset: Here’s How To Wipe It When All Else Fails

Having issues with your iPhone? Want to flee the country and assume a new identity? Or maybe you’re just selling your phone and don’t want the new owner to have access to all of your personal information. Regardless of the reason, you probably need to know how to reset your iPhone

Resetting your device reverts all settings to exactly how your iPhone was the day you purchased it. All files will be wiped, all passwords forgotten and all apps deleted.

So how exactly do you do this?

How To Reset Your iPhone

Before we get started teaching your how to reset your iPhone, you should perform a backup to your iCloud account to save all of your files and data. You know, because otherwise you’re going to lose it.

Open the settings app and tap your name at the top of the screen. Tap the ‘iCloud’ button Scroll down and select ‘iCloud backup’ Tap ‘Back Up Now’

If you’re wondering how to reset your iPhone so you can give it away, you’ll also want to make sure you’re signed out of your Apple ID account.

Open settings and tap your name at the top of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select ‘Sign Out’.

And now we can teach you how to actually factory reset your iPhone.

Open settings Select Settings > General > Reset Click ‘Erase All Content and Settings’ You will now be prompted to enter your passcode and confirm the decision. Press ‘Erase’ to confirm, but make sure you’ve backed everything up because there’s no going back from here. The factory reset can take a few minutes to complete, but when it’s finished your iPhone will run as new.

If you’re not giving away your iPhone after performing the reset, you can then press ‘Restore Your iPhone From Backup’ to get your saved data back onto the device.