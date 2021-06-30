How To Get The iOS 15 Public Beta Right Now

iOS 15 was finally revealed at WWDC in June and while it won’t officially be out for months, the public beta is now available. Here’s how you can get it right now.

Now let’s get this bit out of the way. As we should all know by now, beta software can be volatile and have bugs.

So if you’re going to do this, back up your device first and know that anything could happen, including bricking your phone. Installing this is absolutely at your own risk.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

iOS 15 Public Beta

To sign up for Apple’s Software Beta Program, simply click here. All you need is your Apple ID and password and to then enroll your device. Even if you enrolled for the iOS 14 beta program last year, you may need to enrol again.

Once the public beta becomes available, it will pop up as a profile download in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Tap to install. Once it’s done it will restart your device.

Next up is stalling the iOS 15 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and voila, you’re good to go!

iOS 15 compatible devices

Another lovely surprise from WWDC 2021 is that all of the devices that were compatible with iOS 14 will continue to be so with iOS 15. This means that 2015 phones will still be supported, which is quite good.

Here’s the full list:

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 6s

‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus

‌iPhone SE‌ (1st generation)

‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Some of us didn’t wait…

Some of us were impatient and have been running the public beta since WWDC. Sites like Beta Profiles let you get your hands on iOS 15 quickly and simply. This is how it was done at the time:

All you need to do is download the profile onto your device via Safari. Hit ‘Open’. Agree to downloading the beta profile.

It should now appear as a profile download under More For Your iPhone in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Before smashing that install button you should back up your device first. I’m gonna say it again, Beta software can have issues and you don’t want to lose everything on your phone.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. View the profile and hit install. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and voila, you’re good to go!

You can read all about the announcements Apple made about iOS 15 and more here.