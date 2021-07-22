How To Back Up Your iPhone 4 Different Ways

Looking to learn how to backup your iPhone? Well, good for you. This is an important lesson and if you do it regularly, it should prevent you from ever having the dreaded feeling of losing years worth of photos, important files and contacts.

So how exactly do you backup an iPhone?

How To Backup Your iPhone With Auto Backup

iPhones come fitted with a handy auto backup option that takes most of the leg work out for you. However, if you’re not paying for extra iCloud storage, you will hit your capacity super quickly, which prevents the auto backup from working.

If you do pay for iCloud storage, this is a super simple process to set up:

Open ‘Settings’ > ‘[your name]’ > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Turn on iCloud Backup.

It truly is that simple.

When iCloud Backup is on, your device will automatically back up to iCloud every day when your iPhone is plugged in, locked and connected to wifi.

Manual iCloud Backup

If you’re not keen to set up auto backup or, like me, often keep a lot of useless junk on your phone that you’d like to delete before performing an iCloud backup, you can also do this manually.

How to perform a manual iCloud backup for iPhone:

Open ‘Settings’ > ‘[your name]’ > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Tap ‘Back Up Now’. From here you can also delete old backups, which is a great way to maximise your storage on iCloud.

READ MORE Apple's Reportedly Replacing the iPhone Mini With a Cheaper Pro Max and 5G iPhone SE

How To Backup Your iPhone Using Your Mac

If you’re not paying for an iCloud subscription, don’t fret, you can still back up your iPhone using a computer.

Connect your iPhone to your Mac via Lightning cable. Open a new Finder window. Select your iPhone from the Finder sidebar. At the top of the Finder window, select ‘General’ Select ‘Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac’. You can opt to encrypt the backup with a password by selecting ‘Encrypt local backup’. However, this is optional. Select ‘Back Up Now’.

PC Backup

Alternatively, here’s how to backup your iPhone onto a PC.