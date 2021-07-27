Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Trailer Puts Kids Front and Centre

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

New Ghostbusters? Yes, it seems like it. (Photo: Sony)

The first Ghostbusters came out almost 40 years ago, which is about how long it feels since word first came out about Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In reality, it’s only been about two and a half years since Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, revealed was returning to the world of Slimer, proton packs, and PKE meters. In that time we’ve seen a little bit from the film but with its release quickly approaching, finally, we have a full-on trailer to tease what’s coming.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for release November 11 and though original stars like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson are all expected to return, it’s not explicitly about them. No, it’s about a new family, including Leftovers star Carrie Coon, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and The Haunting of Hill House’s Mckenna Grace, who you get to see a whole lot of in the new trailer that dropped this morning.

The film’s crew consists of Callie (Coon), who is the mother of Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard) and the kids’ teacher Mr. Grooberson (Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd) who just so happens to be a big fan of a few guys in tan jumpsuits who were running around New York City in the 1980s named Venkman, Stanz, Spengler, and Zeddemore. Trevor and Phoebe befriend a few classmates when they move to a new town: Podcast (Logan Kim) and Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) and all of them get into some crazy, Ghostbusters stuff.

The issue for Afterlife is going to be can the film please the die-hard fans of the original two films, while also bring in a whole new audience to the franchise. Because, let’s face it, this trailer makes it obvious this is no longer a franchise for Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. If the Ghostbusters are to continue, it’s going to be a whole new generation.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens November 11.

