Fear Street: 1666 Trailer Teases the Dark Magical Past Haunting Shadyside

The young protagonists of Netflix’s Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978 have run for their lives as different ghouls from Shadyside have tried to kill them, they’ve brushed up against different parts of the dark, mystical truth about their supposedly cursed town. Everyone living there grows up hearing about the legend of the witch Sarah Fier, but precious few people understand just how real her grip on Shadyside is, even from beyond the grave.

Unlike both of the first two movies in the Fear Street trilogy — based on R.L. Stine’s novel series — which were both set firmly in the modern 20th century when many people had generally forgotten about Shadyside’s origins, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 is set to illuminate many of the fine details about how rival towns Shadyside and Sunnyvale split from the same 17th century Ohio settlement.

Many of the actors from the previous two films will appear in 1666 as either ancestor of their original characters or wholly new people living in Shadyside in the days of the original Sarah Fier, when many of the townsfolk were quick to suspect witchcraft whenever things in the town went mysteriously wrong.

In the first trailer for the movie, we see how Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) is seemingly experiencing the past through Sarah Fier’s eyes and witnessing how many of the horrific events seen in the first two movies are echoes of what happened in 1666. Given 1994 and 1978‘s horrifically high-body count, 1666 is going to have to get somewhat creative if it wants to match its fellow movies’ respective levels of gore and death.

But because Fear Street Part Three: 1666 seems like it’s leaning directly into the supernatural menace that the series has mostly flirted with up until this point, that shouldn’t be all that difficult.

Fear Street: 1666 hits Netflix on July 16.