Dune’s New Trailer Is All About Paul Atreides’ Great and Terrible Destiny

The prophecy has spoken, and it says we’re all in big trouble. The latest trailer has surfaced from the sand for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) facing off against two of the greatest enemies his family has ever known: Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and himself.

Warner Bros. has finally released a new trailer for Dune, the star-studded sci-fi spectacular based on the award-winning novel by Frank Herbert. Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the only son of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). He’s set to inherit his father’s empire — which includes Arrakis, a harsh, unforgiving desert planet that houses the most important substance in the known world.

Paul has spent years training to be the leader of House Atreides — while also under the tutelage of Lady Jessica, a member of the powerful Bene Gesserit order — only to see it crumble before his eyes as the villainous Baron Harkonnen and his nephew Glossu (Dave Bautista) start a war over control of Arrakis.

It’s a battle that brings him to the front door (or dunes) of the Fremen, the native inhabitants of the planet. Alongside the Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and warrior Chani (Zendaya), Paul strikes back to save the planet and its people — while also discovering a larger destiny that could change the very fabric of the universe.

Dune also stars Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam (aka Gaius Helen Mohiam), Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, and David Dastmalchian as the evil Mentat Piter de Vries. It was originally scheduled to come out on November 20, 2020, then got pushed back a few weeks to December 18, 2020.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dune was further delayed to October 21.