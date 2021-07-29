Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall to Exit in 2022

The BBC has announced that both current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, as well as showrunner Chris Chibnall, will depart Doctor Who in 2022. The duo will, after the upcoming season 13, say farewell with 3 special episodes to air throughout next year.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker said in a statement released by the BBC. “And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

According to the corporation, Doctor Who’s 13th season will air later this year as a “six-part event serial” — the season, truncated by filming restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, was previously announced as being eight episodes long — with two previously planned specials to air in 2022. Those specials will now be joined by a third “feature length adventure”, which will bid farewell to Whittaker’s incarnation of the Time Lord and see her regenerate into a new form.

This story is developing…

