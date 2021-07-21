The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DC’s New Batgirl Has Been Found in Leslie Grace

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: July 22, 2021 at 6:05 am -
DC's New Batgirl Has Been Found in Leslie Grace
Say hello to the newest member of the Batfamily. (Photo: Angelia Weiss/AFP, Getty Images)

Warner Bros.’ expansion of the Bat-wing of its myriad plans for the DC movieverse just took a major leap forward: a new cinematic Barbara Gordon has been found, and it’s In the Height’s Leslie Grace.

Deadline reports that Grace — one of several names to emerge on a purported final list of options earlier this week, alongside Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson — will play Barbara Gordon in the standalone Batgirl movie, set to debut exclusively on HBO Max.

This story is updating…

