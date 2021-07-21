DC’s New Batgirl Has Been Found in Leslie Grace

Warner Bros.’ expansion of the Bat-wing of its myriad plans for the DC movieverse just took a major leap forward: a new cinematic Barbara Gordon has been found, and it’s In the Height’s Leslie Grace.

Deadline reports that Grace — one of several names to emerge on a purported final list of options earlier this week, alongside Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson — will play Barbara Gordon in the standalone Batgirl movie, set to debut exclusively on HBO Max.

This story is updating…

