Captain America and Red Guardian to Meet… in an Unrelated Netflix Ghost Movie

In Black Widow, the Red Guardian talks about wanting to show down with Captain America. Well, he’s going to get his chance… sorta. Both David Harbour (Red Guardian in Black Widow) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are set to co-star in a new Netflix movie that has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called We Have a Ghost.

They’ll be joined by Tig Notoro (Army of the Dead), Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie), and Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The Dead Don’t Die) in the supernatural adventure. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) will direct and wrote the screenplay based on the short story Ernest, by Geoff Manaugh. That story is about a family who moves into a new house which is already inhabited by a ghost named Ernest. The discovery makes them instantly famous, but things start to take a turn when Ernest and the family begin to investigate how he died. (The IMDB description adds that the ghost is named Ernest because he resembles the late, great actor Ernest Borgnine). According to the Hollywood Reporter, a few other cast members are also already aboard: Erica Ash (Uncle Drew), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Murphy Brown), and Steve Coulter (The Walking Dead, Watchmen.)

The idea has a sort of Beetlejuice/Ghost kind of vibe, and with that cast and Landon’s deft touch with stories that are snappy and fun, the whole package sounds like a winner. Plus, you know Marvel fans are all about having Harbour and Mackie on the set together, swapping war stories, and maybe even responding to Kevin Feige’s tweet from last night asking them if they wanted to meet up in the Marvel movies. That’s going to happen for sure, but we’ll probably see We Have a Ghost first. One would imagine it’ll show up on Netflix sometime next year.

