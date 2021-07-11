Black Widow Surpasses Expectations Raking in $US218 ($291) Million WorldWide

Disney announced today that Black Widow raked in $US80 ($107) million at the box office, $US60 ($80) million via Disney+ Premier Access, and $US78 ($104) million at the international box office, thus making it the biggest domestic opening since the pandemic began. It’s also the third-largest domestic opening for an origin story behind Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content.

Marvel Studios continues its creative excellence across multiple parts of the Disney ecosystem. Black Widow follows the successful recent launches of the Disney+ original MCU series WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Despite global issues and COVID-19, 2021 is shaping up to be a great economic year for the Disney/Marvel team. It looks like movie theatres are back in business!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom