At SDCC 2021, Creepshow Teases What to Expect From Season 3 of the Shudder Hit

Creepshow’s excellent second season arrived earlier this year, offering proof positive that the well-received first season of the horror anthology — based on the George A. Romero–Stephen King cult movie collaborations — was no fluke. With season three on the way soon, San Diego Comic-Con @ Home was an essential stop for the Shudder series.

The Creepshow panel included showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, writer Mattie Do, director Rusty Cundieff, and season three actors Michael Rooker and James Remar — as well as an “exclusive first look” at the new episodes. Right off the bat, Nicotero announced that the new season will hit Shudder starting September 23; there will be six episodes, each telling two stories, in keeping with the show’s established format.

“We have a Joe Hill story called ‘Mums’ that Rusty directed, Ethan Embry stars in. There’s a couple original stories; the story that James stars in is called ‘Skeletons in the Closet’ about a prop collector who, as it turns out, is such a fanatical fan that he digs up skeletons that were used in movies to add to his prop collection,” Nicotero continued. “So it’s sort of loosely based on the legend that in Dawn of the Dead and Poltergeist that they used real skeletons as props for movies. I always loved the idea of, like, ‘Wait, that was a person and their skeleton was used?’ John Esposito wrote the script, I directed it, and James came in to play a couple days.” Other episodes Nicotero teased included “Metre Reader,” which he called “a little sort of nod to The Exorcist,” and “The Last Subaraya,” which is about an art dealer who discovers a rare painting “but, in pure Creepshow fashion, decides he’s gonna burn it before anybody ever gets to see it, and he released this demonic presence.”

The panel shared some clips, including the episode written by Do and starring Rooker, “Drug Traffic,” about a border patrol agent who has a particularly monstrous night on the job (the monster is inspired by a Southeast Asian legend and involves a floating head, which you can see Do discuss more in the intro to the clip at around 12:30; the clip itself begins at around 14:20). There’s also a clip from “Queen Bee,” which Nicotero set up as “these kids are fans of a Beyoncé-type singer, and they find out that she’s pregnant and she’s having a baby, so they want to sneak into the hospital to get pictures of the baby to sell to the tabloids … all of our stories have some social relevance and a little comeuppance in terms of what people feel they have a right to … and in this particular episode, [the kids] get a little more than they bargained for.” The clip, which reveals some outright hospital-corridor terror, starts at 31:37.

Creepshow season three arrives September 23 on Shudder; additional cast members will include Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, and Hannah Fierman. Shudder is also where seasons one and two are currently streaming; starting September 6, Creepshow season two will also make its “linear premiere” on AMC. If you love stories involving monsters, gore, and classic horror — made by people who love monsters, gore, and classic horror — what are you waiting for?

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.