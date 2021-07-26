How PS5 Owners Can Get 6 Months of Apple TV+ for Free

If you own a PS5 you’ve already won the lottery once, but things just keep on getting better since Sony announced a streaming offer exclusively for its next-gen console owners.

Those with a PS5 now have access to a six-month extended trial of Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.

This comes shortly after Apple announced it would be ending its 12-month free trials of Apple TV+ for those who had purchased a new Apple device.

Starting this week, get six months extended trial access to Apple TV+ on PS5. Full details: https://t.co/LNSg66STc2 pic.twitter.com/jb1Y4BIIRq — PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) July 23, 2021

What content is on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is still a relatively new kid on the block amongst streaming services. While its content offering is still rather small it does have some certified hits.

An Apple TV+ subscription will give you access to:

Morning Wars

Ted Lasso

Mythic Quest

Dickinson

Amazing Stories

Central Park

See

Servant

Cherry

For All Mankind

Defending Jacob

Apple TV+ will also be home to the epic sci-fi series Foundation in September, which is perfectly placed during this six-month free trial.

How to claim your free six months

To redeem this offer all you need to do is navigate to the PS5’s in-built Apple TV+ app in the media section. Then follow these instructions:

Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one. Enjoy your six months of free Apple TV+.

This offer applies to both new and existing Apple TV+ subscribers who also own a PS5. Unfortunately, if you’re subscribed to Apple TV+ via Apple One you won’t be eligible.

Once you’ve successfully redeemed your free trial on your PS5 you can then watch Apple TV+ on any other supported device, like your smart TV or iPhone.

PS5 users have until July 22, 2022, to redeem the offer. After six months users will automatically be billed $7.99 a month for a subscription, which means you’re already saving nearly $50 by taking up this offer.

Now go forth and enjoy your free subscription. If you’re still looking for a PS5 to take advantage of this offer, we try to keep on top of stock drops here.