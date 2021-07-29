The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Apple To Ban Siri From Booking Ubers For You

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 2 days ago: July 29, 2021 at 4:03 pm -
Filed to:apple
apple competitioniphonemacsirithird party
Apple To Ban Siri From Booking Ubers For You
Image: Apple

Apple is removing Siri support for a number of requests later this year, seemingly endings its functionality with major third party apps like Uber.

According to a new developer document first reported by MacRumours ,“some Sirikit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases.”

“Starting with the customer release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 this fall, some SiriKit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases. If a user makes a request that leverages one of these APIs after it’s been removed, Siri will reply that it can’t support the request,” the document read.

READ MORE
Apple Opens Up Siri to Work With Third-Party Smart Home Devices

Commands that will no longer be supported include CarPlay requests like changing climate or music settings, banking-related requests like paying bills or transferring money, and a number of lists and notes requests, among other things.

Perhaps the most noteworthy change comes to rideshare services like Uber, which will no longer be compatible with Siri requests.

Apple has already communicated the plan to developers, advising them to update their apps accordingly.

“Make plans to update any promotional activities that highlight the functionality provided by these APIs in your app. Please note that the symbols will remain in the SDK, so you don’t need to remove the API calls from your app. However, you’ll receive compile-time warnings alerting you to the deprecation going forward,” Apple said.

Apple is yet to comment on exactly why it has decided to limit Siri’s functionality with third-party apps, when the change will be happen, or how far the changes will span.

The move comes after Apple has repeatedly landed itself in hot water overseas and with the Australian government for its allegedly anti-competitive behaviour.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Apple for comment.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.