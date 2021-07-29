Apple To Ban Siri From Booking Ubers For You

Apple is removing Siri support for a number of requests later this year, seemingly endings its functionality with major third party apps like Uber.

According to a new developer document first reported by MacRumours ,“some Sirikit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases.”

“Starting with the customer release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 this fall, some SiriKit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases. If a user makes a request that leverages one of these APIs after it’s been removed, Siri will reply that it can’t support the request,” the document read.

Commands that will no longer be supported include CarPlay requests like changing climate or music settings, banking-related requests like paying bills or transferring money, and a number of lists and notes requests, among other things.

Perhaps the most noteworthy change comes to rideshare services like Uber, which will no longer be compatible with Siri requests.

Apple has already communicated the plan to developers, advising them to update their apps accordingly.

“Make plans to update any promotional activities that highlight the functionality provided by these APIs in your app. Please note that the symbols will remain in the SDK, so you don’t need to remove the API calls from your app. However, you’ll receive compile-time warnings alerting you to the deprecation going forward,” Apple said.

Apple is yet to comment on exactly why it has decided to limit Siri’s functionality with third-party apps, when the change will be happen, or how far the changes will span.

The move comes after Apple has repeatedly landed itself in hot water overseas and with the Australian government for its allegedly anti-competitive behaviour.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Apple for comment.