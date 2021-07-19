Everything You Need To Know About Android TV And How To Set It Up

The Android TV OS is built into a variety of TVs from popular brands like Philips, Sony and Sharp, as well as other products like set-top boxes and soundbars.

But what exactly is it and how does it work? Let us explain.

What Is Android TV?

Android TV is Google’s smart TV platform that allows users to stream content directly to their TVs using both paid and free streaming services.

It’s not the only Smart TV OS on the market, with alternatives like NVIDIA Shield, Roku and Amazon Fire also available depending on which TV you own.

Android offers an extensive range of apps that allow users to do much more than stream the likes of Netflix and Stan.

Additionally, it’s developed by Google, which means you get the added benefits of voice control with Google Assistant, Google Chromecast and Google Play.

How Much Does It Cost?

The software is free and comes pre-installed on eligible TVs. While apps like Netflix and Stan have their own subscription fees, there are no fees associated with the Android OS itself.

Which Apps Are Included?

When it comes to apps, Android essentially offers anything you could possibly want. All of the obvious choices like Netflix, Stan, YouTube, Binge, Disney+ and more are all available, but the options don’t stop there.

READ MORE TikTok Hits Android TV, But You Might Not Be Able To Mindlessly Scroll Yet

Additionally, users can download emulators, live streaming services like Twitch and a plethora of other apps you may not have ever heard of – like Redbull TV are all available for use on Android TV.

How Can I Get Android TV On My TV?

Android TV comes pre-installed on a variety of devices.

In Australia, you can access the operating system on TVs and devices from the following brands:

Bauhn

Blaupunkt

Chiq

Eko

Epson

JBL

JVC

Kogan

Linsar

Nvidia

Polaroid

Seiki

Skyworth

Soniq

Sony

TCL

Tempo

However, the easiest way to reap the benefits without owning one of these devices is to buy an Android set top box.

Devices like the Laser Android Smart 4K TV Box will set you back $129, but will essentially turn any compatible TV into an Android device, thus giving you the benefits without requiring you to buy a new TV.

There are a variety of set top boxes fitted out with the software at varying price points depending on your needs.

Thankfully, these devices are incredibly simple to set up, so you can just plug in your set top box, follow the prompts and you’re good to go.