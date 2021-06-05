Vodafone’s EOFY Sale Includes up to $500 off Samsung Galaxy Phones

As we enter the early days of June, more and more end of financial year sales have begun to spring up. If you’re currently in the market for a new mobile plan, we recently covered Telstra’s EOFY sale. Now it’s Vodafone’s turn, with the telco offering some pretty competitive EOFY mobile plan deals.

Here are Vodafone’s EOFY smart phone deals:

The deals for the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 range are only available on 36-month plans, while the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip are for 24-month plans.

The iPhone offers are available until June 25, while you can get the Samsung Galaxy deals up until June 30.

The iPhone 12 deal is the same as the one currently being offered during Telstra’s EOFY sale, as is the $500 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip. So if you’re coming to either of these offers with the intention of changing from your current telco, it’s a matter of personal preference.

Vodafone has also recently slashed the price of its mobile plans while offering extra data, meaning you can bundle in some extra savings with these handset discounts.

On the lower end, Vodafone’s Lite Plan has been discounted $5/month to $35/month, with its monthly data allowance bumped up from 10GB to 50GB. The Super Plan is now $45/month for 100GB, instead of $55/month for 60GB.

The biggest deal by far is Vodafone’s Ultra Plan, which used to be $120/month for 150GB, will now give you a huge 500GB of data for only $60/month.

These prices also last for the life of your Vodafone contract, which works out nicely with these 36-month plans.

You can check out Vodafone’s range of EOFY smart phone deals and mobile plans below.

iPhone 12 deal

iPhone 12 mini deal

Galaxy S21 deal

Galaxy S21+ deal

Galaxy S21 Ultra deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2 deal

Galaxy Z Flip deal