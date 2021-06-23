Updates From Borderlands, Superman and Lois, and More

Peter Capaldi re-teams with Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat for a haunting new Amazon venture. Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are getting time-bending with trauma for Alex Lehmann’s sci-fi rom-com. Plus, Godspeed’s back at it again on The Flash, and good news for Solar Opposites. To me, my spoilers!

Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson will star in Meet Cute, a sci-fi/romantic comedy about “a young couple who somehow gain the ability to go back in time and heal their past traumas and problems, presenting them with the opportunity to turn each other into the perfect partner for life.” Alex Lehmann (Paddington) is attached to direct. [/Film]

Anguish

Bloody-Disgusting reports F. Javier Gutiérrez is attached to direct a remake of the 1987 horror movie-within-a-horror movie, Anguish. The original film concerned a movie theatre held hostage by an armed killer while a gory horror movie starring Michael Lerner and Zelda Rubinstein is screened simultaneously.

Resurrected

Variety reports Egor Baranov will direct Resurrected, a horror film from producer Timur Bekmambetov “set in a dystopian future where the Vatican has discovered how to resurrect people.”

Borderlands

Production has officially wrapped on Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, giving us what will presumably be a good look at how robotic blabbermouth Claptrap will appear in the movie. Which is to say he’ll… look like Claptrap?

Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of #BorderlandsMovie has officially wrapped! See you at the theaters in 20 ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/69NFljVjDc — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 22, 2021

F9

Elsewhere, F9 gets another TV spot and featurette with the cast.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Likewise, The Boss Baby: Family Business enjoys a third trailer.

The Devil’s Hour

Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, and Nikesh Patel will star in The Devil’s Hour, a six-part BBC miniseries following Lucy (Raine) “who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.” Capaldi is said to play “a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession” who “becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon (Patel). [Spoiler TV]

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu. [Deadline]

American Horror Stories

FX has released yet another poster for American Horror Stories.

Photo: FX

The Flash

Godspeed returns in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Enemy At the Gates.”

Superman & Lois

Finally, Superman turns eeeeeeeeeviiiiiiiiiiillllllll in the trailer for next week’s episode.

