Transformers 7 Is Subtitled Rise of the Beasts

We finally know what’s next for the Transformers franchise. And it’s big.

Today, director Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback did a virtual event announcing that the seventh Transformers film will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and yes, as rumoured, it’s an adaptation of Beast Wars. Caple Jr. is best known for Creed 2, while Ramos is best known his roles in Hamilton and In the Heights and Fishback is best known for Judas and the Black Messiah and Project Power.

It’s set in 1994, which places it on the timeline between Bumblebee and the Michael Bay films. The main locations are Brooklyn, New York and Peru where they are filming at Machu Picchu and while there will be Maximals, Predacons, and even Terrorcons, the main robot character will, indeed be Optimus Prime, voiced by Peter Cullen. Bumblebee will be back, though this time he’s more an off-road Camaro. Mirage will join the Autobots, transforming into a Porsche 911, and Arcee will be joining the team as a Ducati! Nightbird is also a new addition, and she transformers into a Nissan GTR.

Megatron isn’t the main villain in this film though. It’s Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons. He loves to kill Transformers and keeps their insignia as a memento.

Transformers as a franchise has been around since the mid-‘80s when it rose to prominence as a toy line and soon, an animated series. Its first movie was animated, released in 1986, but things really got big in 2007 when director Michael Bay made the first live-action film. That film spawned five direct sequels, which grossed several billions of dollars combined. The quality quickly fell off though, and despite Paramount doing a soft pivot on the franchise with 2018’s far superior Bumblebee, audiences were put off by the franchise and didn’t show up. That’s when a slew of writers were hired to pitch and develop various ideas in the franchise and, after many rumours, false starts and more, this is most prominent development yet.

This story is developing…

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.