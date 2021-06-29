The Nikon Z FC Is a Slick Mirrorless Cam With a Stylish Retro Design

Just because a camera has a bunch of fancy new-age tech doesn’t mean it has to look that way, so today Nikon is announcing its latest retro-inspired mirrorless camera in the $US960 ($1,231) Z FC.

On the outside, the Z FC sports a two-toned black and silver body inspired by old-school Nikon film cams like the FM2, while on the inside, it shares a lot of specs with the Nikon Z50, but with a handful of new improvements. And in a lot of ways, the Z FC also feels like a cheaper spiritual successor to the Nikon DF, with the big difference being that the Z FC is a mirrorless cam instead of a DSLR.

Like the Z50, the Z FC sports a DX-format (aka APS-C) 20.9-MP sensor with 209 AF points (which cover around 85% of the sensor), a top shooting speed of 11 fps, and support for 4K video capture at up to 30 fps. The downside is that also like the Z50 (and unlike Nikon’s full-frame Z6 and Z7), the Z FC doesn’t support in-body image stabilisation, which means you won’t get the same level of shake and vibration reduction you get from the Z FC’s more expensive siblings.

Image: Nikon

However, in return you get a body with a dedicated mode dial along with physical dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation, not to mention standard front and back wheels for aperture and the like. The FC’s body is also wrapped in a faux leather material to add some extra style and texture, with the rest of the camera’s magnesium and aluminium components getting a matte satin finish. And if you’re not a fan of silver, the Z FC will be available in an all-black colour scheme too (with some more funky colour schemes also on the way).

One nice upgrade from the Z50 is that instead of a rear 3-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen, Nikon opted for a more colourful OLED display which should give you a more accurate representation of what your final pics will look like. There’s also a built-in 2.36 million dot EVF, with notable specs including a faster USB-C port for charging and data transfer, a single SD card slot, a 3.5mm mic jack (but no dedicated headphone jack), and a battery Nikon says should last about 300 shots per charge.

Image: Nikon

During operation, another nice improvement is that Nikon says the Z FC’s now lets you turn on eye detection in wide-area AF mode, which should help the camera more easily track and prioritise your subject throughout the frame.

Finally, to help support the Z FC and Nikon’s other Z mirrorless cameras, Nikon is also announcing a handful of new lenses. The new Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR was designed to be a super compact all-purpose lens meant for Nikon’s DX cameras, and it will be available as one of the kit lenses alongside the new Z FC.

Nikon’s new 18-140mm lens is pretty compact for its zoom range (Image: Nikon)

Meanwhile, for those looking for a faster wide-angle lens, Nikon is also announcing the new Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens, which is said to be good for both portraits and landscapes. And coming down the line, Nikon also announced the future development of the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR zoom lens.

The Nikon Z FC is expected to be available starting sometime in late July for $US960 ($1,231) (body only), or $US1,100 ($1,411) as part of a bundle with the new DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens. The 16-50mm lens will also be available separately for $US300 ($385), with the 28mm f/2.8 also arriving in late July for $US300 ($385), or $US1,200 ($1,539) when bundled with the Z FC.