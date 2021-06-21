The Flash Set Pictures Give Us a Fuller Look at Supergirl’s New Suit

Toss a coin to 12 more tiny seconds of The Witcher season two footage. Get a few more looks at the world of Star Trek: Prodigy. Get a glimpse of Batwing’s arrival on Batwoman. Plus, what’s next for Legends of Tomorrow and a peek at Van Helsing’s finale. Spoilers get!

The Flash

Following Friday’s tease, new set pictures have emerged online giving a fuller look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl costume.

Hellraiser

Bloody-Disgusting reports Odessa A’zion has landed the lead role in David Bruckner’s Hellraiser reboot. Details on her character are not available at this time.

The Green Knight

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Lowery discussed how his adaptation of The Green Knight was partially inspired by ‘80s fantasy films including Willow, Ladyhawke, and Dragsonslayer.

We were never going to make a strictly medieval history film. There is no historical accuracy to the film whatsoever. It is completely a fantasy. But in terms of visual references, we looked at everything from Andrei Rublev, which is, I think, one of the greatest movies ever made, and which you could never make now. It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but that was a great visual touchstone for us. We looked at Willow, the Ron Howard film, which is one of my favourite fantasy films of all time. We looked at a lot of ’80s fantasy, to be honest, like Ladyhawke and Dragonslayer and Willow. Those were big ones for us. We looked at Hammer horror films, and then there was this Russian adaptation of War and Peace that had just been restored around the time we started prep. And then Kenneth Branagh’s Henry V, we looked at that one a lot. A lot of Shakespearean references, especially that one.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now scheduled for an October 1, 2021 U.S. release date. (The Australian release has yet to be updated from its original September 9 date.) [Bloody-Disgusting]

Candyman

Nia DaCosta discusses Candyman in a special Juneteenth featurette.

Black Adam

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan discussed his mo-cap Dr. Fate costume in a recent interview with his son, Dylan Brosnan.

“This is such a big movie so the schedule is changing….I do have to put the motion capture suit on…” – @PierceBrosnan talks about the scheduling of ‘Black Adam’ and Doctor Fate’s costume with his son for @people. pic.twitter.com/D7Lqk8FBAy — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) June 19, 2021

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

Amber Heard is now in the U.K. preparing to film Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

Silk

Deadline reports Watchman’s Tom Spezialy will serve as executive producer on Sony’s live-action Spider-Man spinoff Silk, which could stream on Amazon Prime as part of Spezialy’s new deal with the streamer.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The official Trek website has a few more photos from Star Trek: Prodigy. More at the link.

The Flash

Diggle returns to The Flash in the synopsis for “P.O.W.” airing July 7.

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716).

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

The Charmed Ones seek out a secret weapon before taking on The Whispering Evil in the synopsis for “The Storm Before the Calm” airing July 10.

COME TOGETHER – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby’s (Poppy Drayton) mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labour prematurely, and Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Sidney Quashie (#317).

[Spoiler TV]

The Witcher

Henry Cavill shared a new teaser for The Witcher’s second season on Instagram.

Batwoman

Batwing begins in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends return to the old west in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Stressed Western.”

Van Helsing

Finally, President Dracula destroys the world in the trailer for this week’s series finale of Van Helsing.

