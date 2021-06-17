The First Black Widow Reactions Praise Florence Pugh and Massive Action

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back! Black Widow hits theatres (and Disney+ with Premier Access) on July 9 and with it, marks the welcome return of some of our favourite heroes to the big screen. And while most of the heroes will move forward after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow does not. Let us not forget, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is dead. So Black Widow goes back in time, between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, to tell a story that will help audiences appreciate the character better than ever.

So is it any good? Here’s what critics who saw the film for the press junket thought, myself included.

Black Widow Twitter Reactions

I got to screen #BlackWidow yesterday and all I have to say is that the MCU now belongs to Florence THEE Pugh!!! pic.twitter.com/cYkN616eAF — Raffy Ermac (@byraffy) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is an action-packed and entertaining entry to the MCU. Watching Natasha at the forefront rather than sidelined was a joy to see as a fan of the character. Yelena, Melina and Alexsei were welcome additions and the banter from the quartet was great. That being said, pic.twitter.com/E22NiYCb6A — Britany (@britany_murphs) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

Very impressed with the action sequences in #BlackWidow. The story was lacking in parts for me, but the film offers excellent performances all around. You’ll want to see this one on the big screen. — Samantha LaBat (@samantha_labat) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is the film I wanted 5yrs ago for Natasha Romanoff. Smart, energetic, witty with slick fight scenes + Winter Soldier vibe action showing our ill-fated Avenger at her super-spy best. Sad we won't get more of her double act with Yelena but a decent farewell. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

I loved #BlackWidow…and it makes me angry. ScarJo deserved this film long ago. I loved everyone in it, but it bothers me so much that Marvel waited so long. ScarJo was amazing as always. Florence Pugh, I have loved in everything I've seen her in, and continue to do so. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/RdBvsFZlbg — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow embargo is up. It's definitely a Marvel episode and a prequel origin story about family, but it's also fairly unremarkable unfortch. Entertaining Bourne/Mission Impossible style action for sure, but not much beyond that… ????????‍♂️ — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyNope) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is far from my favorite MCU entry, but there's still plenty to like for diehard fans. Florence Pugh steals the show as Yelena Belova. Putting Natasha Romanoff in the spotlight was *long* overdue, so I'm glad it finally happened. pic.twitter.com/QmNG5ZYmYR — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 17, 2021

BLACK WIDOW feels like a Phase 1 Marvel movie in that’s it’s the most standalone story in quite awhile. That whole “An MCU entry like you’ve never seen!” trend, yeah that’s not this. Florence Pugh rules. (Also bonus points for a great MOONRAKER reference.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back and Phase 4 kicks off with the very entertaining and action-packed #BlackWidow. Giving us a long-overdue look at Natasha's backstory, with solid performances throughout and thrilling set pieces that demand you see this movie on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/Pr6qeBlSGQ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 17, 2021

Loved #BlackWidow for very unexpected reasons. Yes, it's wall-to-wall action (and Cate Shortland approaches Russo levels of physicality and intensity). But the movie's heart, and display of a broken family, hit me hard. Very much appreciated this deeper dive into Natasha. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j6m1gvv3B0 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 17, 2021

Mix the Jason Bourne movies, FX's The Americans, and MCU lore and you get #BlackWidow (or what i will call for now on, "The Moment Florence Pugh Took Over The World") … Definitely stick around for the post credits scene pic.twitter.com/btDWxb0bjX — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 17, 2021

Me gustó #BlackWidow, no me encantó. Las secuencias de acción están geniales y disfruté mucho la relación entre Natasha y Yelena. Florence Pugh se roba el show y David Harbour como Red Guardian sorprende. Más Winter Soldier y Civil War que nada. Taskmaster decepciona un poco. pic.twitter.com/hsZ9Ie3qMa — Fico (@FicoCangiano) June 17, 2021

Black Widow is full of incredible action sequences & it is so good to see Natasha again — even if she feels like a side character sometimes. @Florence_Pugh steals the show. Her chemistry with Scarlett Johansson makes the movie what it is & provides a lot of laughs! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/2UhXsNpWBr — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 17, 2021

I got to watch #BLACKWIDOW! No plot spoilers but it’s a non-stop, edge-of-your seat, action thriller w/ the same DNA as The Winter Soldier. THREAD 1/ #Marvel #MCU @marvelstudios @theblackwidow pic.twitter.com/WlCjzyEGw9 — POC Culture (@POC_Culture) June 17, 2021

And, finally, yours truly, who liked the movie but was certainly more measured than most.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1405555843035185157It seems like most people agree the action in the film is solid and Florence Pugh is a stand out. But don’t forget these are just the first batch of people who saw the film. More critics will see it as we get closer to release and, if patterns hold, those reviews are usually much more measured.

We’ll have much more on Black Widow in the weeks leading up to release, and the days after when we can talk full spoilers. But for anyone wondering, yes, there is an end-credits scene and yes, you’re going to want to stick around for it.

In addition to Johansson reprising her role from the previous three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. It was directed by Cate Shortland. It opens in theatres, and on Disney+ with Premier Access, July 9.

