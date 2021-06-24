Star Wars: The Bad Batch Is Halfway Done, and Here’s a Video to Celebrate

It’s the halfway point on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and there’s still plenty of loose ends to tie up. This past week was the Disney+ series’ eighth episode, with eight more to go in the first season. So far Clone Force 99 has run into Captain Rex, Cad Bane, Kanan Jarrus, Fennic Shand, and more. Now, a new video looks back at most of that and offers a few brief teases of what’s to come. Omega has been taken. Crosshair is still out there. And the Bad Batch have no allegiance or purpose. There’s a lot left to go on.

Check out this new sizzle reel that’ll get you ready for Friday’s episode and beyond.

Unfortunately, this “sneak peek” is more “peek” than “sneak.” Really, the only immediately recognisable new footage is the bright planet you see around 20 seconds in. At first, it looked like Queen Amidala’s palace on Naboo, which would have been very exciting, but upon closer inspection, it doesn’t seem likely (we’re guessing Raxus maybe?). A trip to Naboo would be interesting though. Imagine if Jar Jar Binks showed up in some way? Maybe we could see the origins of how he’s become a pathetic sad street performer in the later years?

While that’s highly unlikely, what seems more plausible is some kind of team-up with Fennic Shand to hunt down Cad Bane and get Omega back. She’s supposed to be one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy, right? And we know that Cad Bane definitely is. Seeing those two show down would be pretty damned exciting, even if it does feel largely tangential to the story of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega.

Plus, this story is still so close to the events at the end of Revenge of the Sith, one would guess this won’t be the only season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. But it’ll take another two months — August 13 by our calculations — to see how this first season finishes.

