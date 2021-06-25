Everything Aussies Need To Know About SDCC 2021

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will take place remotely thanks to the continuing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. While we’re in a better place than we were last year, and many countries are slowly beating back the virus, the U.S. is not currently in a position to resume large-scale, in-person events.

Conventions are particularly high risk for transmission because they involve large crowds gathering in small spaces where social distancing isn’t possible — and anyone who’s attended a convention in “the before times” can tell you how likely sickness is following events like this. (Local PAX attendees will surely be familiar with the phrase “PAX Pox”.)

Instead of an in-person show, SDCC 2021 will be another all-digital “[email protected]” event. Here’s everything Aussies need to know about this year’s show.

SDCC 2021: Australian dates and times

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 is currently scheduled to take place online from July 23 to July 25, 2021 in the U.S.

For Australians, this will likely be closer to July 24 to July 26, with panels taking place in the early morning — but exact timings are yet to be confirmed.

The good news is the show will likely begin on late Friday/early Saturday, so you’ll once again be able to spend your weekend tuning into all the juicy pop culture goodness.

Like last year, panels will be shared on the official Comic-Con Twitter page and on YouTube for everyone to watch.

Who’s attending the show?

Despite [email protected] 2021 taking place in July 2021, we still don’t have any officially confirmed speakers for the show. We do have early looks at convention-exclusive merch like limited edition statues and t-shirts but so far no major companies have announced SDCC panels.

Honestly, it’s weird.

There’s typically a lot more hype around SDCC. Even last year’s digital event had more marketing and excitement around it — so either we’re in for some major surprises, or this year’s event will be lower key.

Given the year we’ve had, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a smaller, more intimate show.

What can we expect to see?

We don’t know who’s appearing at this year’s SDCC yet, so we can only speculate as to what’s actually in store. But there are some likely candidates.

Marvel and DC both had a presence at SDCC 2020 (on both the comics and cinematic sides) and there’s no reason to think they won’t re-appear for this year’s event. It’s also likely we’ll hear from other comics-adjacent TV shows and franchises like The Boys and Lucifer.

There really hasn’t been a lot of recent ‘nerdy’ news so updates on any upcoming projects like Marvel’s TV slate and DC’s films would be nice — but again, it is important to consider the whole “global pandemic” situation we’re currently living through.

While Marvel should have some juicy news to share about its future line-up (and what’s going on with the MCU), it actually might be DC that has a solid showing for SDCC this year. Between films like Aquaman 2 (which recently had its titled revealed) and The Suicide Squad, as well as video games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it feels like we’re due some new DC-related gossip.

Beyond the heavy hitters, we’d also like to see updates from shows like The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Carnival Row and Shadow and Bone, all of which have new seasons planned.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what this year’s event has in store.

When is the next in-person SDCC?

The next in-person SDCC is currently planned for November 26 to November 28, 2021 in San Diego.

This “Special Edition” will be a smaller event and is only tentatively pencilled in — because as we all know, coronavirus surges can quickly wreck the best-laid plans. Details like attendance capacity and cost are being finalised, and we’ll know more closer to the event.

Sadly, due to the Australia border situation (which will likely see borders shut until 2022) and the bungling of the vaccine rollout, it’s unlikely Aussies will be able to attend but it’ll be a good sign if this event can happen regardless.

Normality is coming for the convention scene. We just have to be a little bit more patient.

You can stay tuned to the official Comic-Con website for more information on this year’s [email protected], or stick around Gizmodo Australia for the latest local news.