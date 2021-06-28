Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Render Shows New Colour Options, Including A Killer Green

Leaked renders of the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Buds2 have been released and I would quite literally sell my soul for a pair of green ones.

The leak – revealed by 91mobiles – features our first look at the new design, which could be revealed as early as this week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 in Barcelona.

According to the renders, the new earbuds will come in four colours: the standard black and white varieties, as well as a purple pair and an iconic green pair.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 feature a sleek design and will differ from the OG Galaxy Buds in that they won’t feature a dual-texture finish. Instead, it is expected that the Buds2 will be an exclusively glossy finish.

While the buds themselves will be offered in four different colours, the charging case will remain white with the colour only featuring as an accent inside the case.

While the new colours are exciting, don’t expect heaps in the way of tech upgrades with the Buds2.

According to leaks, it looks like the Buds2 won’t get active noise cancellation technology, which is a bit of a disappointment for most of us. It looks like the buds will have active noise reduction, but at this point, we want to see more.

There’s no official word on a price just yet, but we can likely expect the RRP to be similar to the original Samsung Galaxy Buds, which originally retailed for $249 here in Australia.

There’s a chance the new buds will be officially revealed at the MWC event this week, however, this event is reportedly set to focus on wearables. If not, we can probably expect an announcement sometime in August.