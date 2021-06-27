Quentin Tarantino Wants to Remind You He’s Still Quitting The Business

As you know Quentin Tarantino has thrown around rumours of retirement for years, and he still wants to. However, he has one more film to make before he considers his film career to be complete.

In a recent interview with Bill Maher to promote his first book, a novel based on his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino revealed that he intends to make his next film his final one, much to the chagrin of the late night talk show host, who called the director’s intention to quit “nonsense,” after saying he thought the Oscar nominated film was Tarantino’s his peak, and his “favourite of all time.”

Tarantino explained he wanted to quit at the top of his game and from his knowledge of film history, he knows it. Maher says Tarantino is “too young to quit.” When asked why he’d limit his remaining films to just one, the director used the example of Don Siegel making two films following the success of his 1979 classic Escape From Alcatraz, stating “Oh my God! If he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop! But he dribbles away with two more other ones…he doesn’t mean it.”

It was made clear Tarantino has no plans to remake 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, which based on his hasty assurance to the “internet” is something he knows fans of the film wouldn’t be too happy about. It’s been clear that many fans in general are not happy with the recent announcements of numerous remakes and reboots of films and TV shows, and I don’t blame them.

Whether or not he changes his mind and decides to continue directing, Tarantino has achieved more than many in his 30 year career in Hollywood creating some of the most iconic films to exist.

Watch the whole interview here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D79c4RKXyoFor more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.