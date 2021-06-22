The Best Xbox Bargains From Amazon Prime Day

If the Xbox One or Series X is your console of choice, there’s a few decent game deals going during Amazon Prime Day 2021. To help you get straight to the best Xbox One and Series X deals during the massive sale, we’ve already sorted through everything for you.
You do need to be Amazon Prime member if you want to pick up any of these deals you, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already).
The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm AEST June 22, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.
Save $70 off the Xbox Series S
We reported on this deal last week, so while it’s not technically a Prime Day sale that doesn’t change the fact it’s a decent discount on such a new console.
If you head to Amazon the Xbox Series S is currently selling for $428, down from $499. Just keep in mind this is the digital only console, so it doesn’t take discs.
Prime Day Game Deals
There’s a pretty decent selection of big name Xbox One and Series X games titles on sale, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great titles to bulk up your ever growing shame pile.
Some of the discounted titles include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $44 (down for $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox One] – $73.90 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $29 (down from $99.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) – $23 (down from $79.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $36 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $34 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $20 (down from $59.95)
- UFC 4 – $28 (down from $49.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $28 (down from $99.95)
Other Prime Day Xbox Deals
If you’re good for games, or are looking to get something to enhance your overall gaming experience, there’s a some good Xbox One headset discounts available. Most of these headsets are compatible with other consoles, so if you’re a multi-platform household you’ll get some decent usage across the board.
- ASUS ROG Delta Core Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $199.95)
- Corsair HS60 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $88 (down from $109)
- Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset – now $65.55 (down from $85)
- Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $48 (down from $75)
- Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset – now $204 (down from $269)
- GSP 602 by EPOS Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $195.27 (down from $319)
- GSP 601 by EPOS Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $179.10 (down from $319)
- GSP 300 by EPOS Gaming Headset – now $71.10 (down from $79)
- GSP 500 by EPOS Open Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $155 (down from $299)
- HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset– now $189 (down from $339)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (1TB) – now $254.59 (down from $399)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB) – now $361.51 (down from $629)
- Seagate Game Drive for Xbox (4TB) – now $141.05 (down from $185.02)
- Western Digital WD_Black P10 Gaming Drive (1TB) – now $86.07 (down from $111.11)
- Western Digital WD_Black P10 Gaming Drive (5TB) – now $148.07 (down from $234.55)
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on Gizmodo here.