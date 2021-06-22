The Best Xbox Bargains From Amazon Prime Day

If the Xbox One or Series X is your console of choice, there’s a few decent game deals going during Amazon Prime Day 2021. To help you get straight to the best Xbox One and Series X deals during the massive sale, we’ve already sorted through everything for you.

You do need to be Amazon Prime member if you want to pick up any of these deals you, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already).

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm AEST June 22, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Save $70 off the Xbox Series S

We reported on this deal last week, so while it’s not technically a Prime Day sale that doesn’t change the fact it’s a decent discount on such a new console.

If you head to Amazon the Xbox Series S is currently selling for $428, down from $499. Just keep in mind this is the digital only console, so it doesn’t take discs.

Prime Day Game Deals

There’s a pretty decent selection of big name Xbox One and Series X games titles on sale, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great titles to bulk up your ever growing shame pile.

Some of the discounted titles include:

Other Prime Day Xbox Deals

If you’re good for games, or are looking to get something to enhance your overall gaming experience, there’s a some good Xbox One headset discounts available. Most of these headsets are compatible with other consoles, so if you’re a multi-platform household you’ll get some decent usage across the board.

