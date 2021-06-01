Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra From The Fast And The Furious Is Up For Grabs

The Fast And The Furious franchise is known for its wild cars and, every once in a while, one goes up for auction. The latest up for grabs is a 1994 Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker in The Fast And The Furious then returned for another round in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The cars of the Fast Saga are almost as big of stars as the actors that got to drive them. It’s a movie series that uses hundreds of cars just for a single movie, many dolled up for their time on the silver screen. Few are as significant as the MkIV Toyota Supra piloted by Paul Walker.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

This car is one of several Supras built for The Fast And The Furious and it’s up for grabs at the Barrett-Jackson auction happening in Las Vegas June 17 through 19. One of the others, a 1993, sold at a Mecum auction in 2015 for a cool $US185,000 ($237,281). That car looked the part but didn’t have a whole lot of go backing it up:

Like most movie cars, the performance is more impressive on screen than in real life. This Supra has a naturally aspirated (!!!) 2JZ-GE 3.0-litre inline-six motor with 220hp, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

That car was also missing a finished interior and its go-fast bits weren’t connected to anything. That’s not the case here, as this Supra has a finished interior and like a proper hero car, the 2JZ-GTE under the hood does come with a factory turbo.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

Unfortunately, it comes paired to an automatic transmission. But look, this is one of the cars actually driven by Paul Walker.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

This car also has some neat history behind it. It was built by Eddie Paul at the Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, painted in Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange Pearl and given a whole host of goodies.

Add-ons include 19-inch Racing Hart M5 wheels, a Bomex body kit, that huge wing off of the back and everything wrapped up with graphics called “Nuclear Gladiator” by Troy Lee.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

The car was later painted in gold, given a new body kit and featured in the opening race of 2 Fast 2 Furious before being returned back to its look from the first film. It is said to have been used for interior and exterior shots during both movies.

So this car has some real street cred and it even comes with a Certificate of Authenticity that you can show off to all of your friends. But you better be prepared to pay up. If the Supra without a turbo and a cobbled together interior sold for $US185,000 ($237,281), this one is bound to sell for a lot of cold hard cash.