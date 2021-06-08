New Star Wars Toys From Hasbro Turn Baby Yoda Into a Lightsaber, and More

Hey, did you know Hasbro makes Star Wars toys for children, too? Of course you did, but if you’re an adult collector it can sometimes be hard to remember that not every kid has the ability to pay $400 for the newest Hot Toys figure. Enter the cool and affordable “Mission Fleet” series, whose new wave Gizmodo is delighted to exclusively reveal. Bring on the Bad Batch! More Mando! And, uh, who let Baby Yoda have a lightsaber?!

Mission Fleet The Bad Batch Figure 4-Pack

Image: Hasbro

The stars of Disney+’s Clone Wars sequel series, The Bad Batch, get the Mission Fleet treatment. This means 2.5-inch figures with multiple articulation points for posing, and as you can see, there comes loaded with an arsenal befitting the clone special commando unit. If you pay $26 this spring, you can score (from left-to-right) Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, Hunter, and…huh. Is someone missing, or…

Mission Fleet Tech With AT-RT

Image: Hasbro

There he is! Tech, the fifth member of the Bad Batch, strikes a solo release but can’t help but come with an AT-RT (All-Terrain Reconnaissance Transport), a small walker used by the Republic Army during the Clone Wars and the Imperial Army afterward. (Spring 2021, $20)

Mission Fleet Anakin Skywalker With BARC Speeder

Image: Hasbro

It’s not just Bad Batch and The Mandalorian that are getting the Mission Fleet love. Here’s a Clones Wars-era Anakin Skywalker on a BARC Speeder, much like his master Obi-Wan rode in the first collection of Mission Fleet toys and figures we debuted last year. (Spring 2021, $20)

Mission Fleet Battle Droid

Image: Hasbro

And he’s on a STAP, a.k.a. Single Trooper Aerial Platform! He’s going to be shot down any second now. (Spring 2021, $10)

Mission Fleet Mandalorian Trooper

Image: Hasbro

Much like the previous Mission Fleet series’ Boba Fett figure, this Mandalorian has a part of tech-filled wings to helps him fly to either protect his home planet or conquer. You never really can tell with those guys. (Spring 2021, $10)

Mission Fleet The Mandalorian: Razor Crest Vehicle

Image: Hasbro

I know adult Star Wars toy collectors have a giant, totally-in-scale Razor Crest ship coming, but kids deserve a chance to play with The Mandalorian’s iconic gunship. As you can see, it comes with Mando and Grogu figures, the latter adorably holding the ship’s shift knob, but that’s not all.

The Mandalorian: Razor Crest (Interior)

Image: Hasbro

There’s a lot of fun to be had inside the Razor Crest as well, which has “an opening cockpit that fits 2 figures, a removable top cover, interior play area, opening back hatch, weapons locker, 6 blaster accessories, and jetpack accessory” according to Hasbro. (Spring 2021, $50)

Mission Fleet Bo-Katan With Gauntlet Starfighter

Image: Hasbro

Bo-Katan has a very, very complicated history in the Star Wars universe, none of which you need to know to enjoy here Mission Fleet figure or her great starfighter, the Gauntlet. Kids can play Clone Wars, Rebels, or The Mandalorian thanks to her many appearances through the Star Wars TV galaxy. (Spring 2021, $26)

Mission Fleet The Mandalorian: Moff Gideon With Outland TIE Fighter

Image: Hasbro

Laser cannons that shoot plastic missiles are fun, but what kid doesn’t want a tiny Giancarlo Esposito on their toy shelf? Hmm? Most kids are unfamiliar with the actor’s broader oeuvre and have never seen his seminal work on Breaking Bad? Well, they’ll still love Moff Gideon’s ultra-rad TIE Fighter, the only one in the galaxy that can land. (Spring 2021, $26)

Mission Fleet The Mandalorian: Battle in the Badlands Set

Image: Hasbro

It seems impossible to remember now, but there was once a time — a time before Baby Yoda entered our lives and our hearts. This toy set comes from the Before Times, which specifically means “the first 95% of the first episode of The Mandalorian,” in which Din Djarin rode a Blurrg on Arvala-7 to track down the Client’s target. (Spring 2021, $26)

Lightsaber Squad: The Child

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro’s Lightsaber Squad series is based on turning Star Wars characters into lightsaber hilts. It’s definitely weird, but kids would probably play with lightsabers even if they were covered in maths homework, so why not? It’s like rubbing Baby Yoda aka Grogu’s tiny tummy makes him a deadly weapon!

Lightsaber Squad: The Mandalorian

Image: Hasbro

Of course, where Baby Yoda goes, Din Djarin follows. I’m not sure why his lightsaber blade is yellow-orange, but this way you can see its full length. Both toys will be available shortly for $13 each.

The Bounty Collection Grogu’s Hover-Pram

Image: Hasbro

This new edition to Habro’s Bounty Collection, which seems to exist solely to produce cartoonishly adorable mini-figures of Grogu — not that there’s anything wrong with that — puts the once-and-future Baby Yoda in his space stroller with its retractable cover. Luckily, he comes with a blue cookie, a Sorgan frog, and tentacle stew if he’s hungry (I can assure you he’s hungry) as well as a blanket in case he gets cold. (Spring 2021, $20)