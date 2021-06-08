Netflix’s Blood Red Sky Is Basically ‘Vampires on a Plane’

This teaser for Netflix’s Blood Red Sky starts off like a rather generic action flick: a mum and her young son settle in for a long-haul flight, only to realise to their horror that their plane has been taken over by money-hungry hijackers. What to do? Well… from the looks of things, mum’s got a fang-tastic secret.

The official description doesn’t tell us much more than that: “A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the inner monster she has fought to hide.” Presumably that means a tactical bloodbath — with tray tables and little packages of peanuts and drink carts flying around — mid-flight, right? It’s an English-German production, as you can tell from the trailer, and is written by Stefan Holtz and Peter Thorwarth, with Thorwarth directing. And, of course, that’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Dominic Purcell as one of the baddies; Peri Baumeister, whose previous credits appear to be all German projects, stars as the vamp-mum.

Blood Red Sky arrives on Netflix July 23. Fasten your seatbelt!