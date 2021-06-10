Netflix Just Revealed All the Animated News

For 30 minutes this morning, Netflix opened the floodgates of information in terms of its high-end animated content. There was news about Masters of the Universe, Mobile Suit Gundam, Resident Evil, Transformers, Godzilla, and more. If you missed it, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

The biggest piece is the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which you can see in full here. From there, Netflix’s new partner Zack Snyder revealed that the Norse God project he’s been teasing now has a name. That name is Twilight of the Gods and he revealed the cast list:

Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as SIGRID

Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves) as LEIF

Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as THOR

John Noble (Fringe) as ODIN

Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers) as LOKI

Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL

Jamie Clayton (Sense 8) as THE SEID-KONA

Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as ANDVARI

Peter Stormare (Armageddon) as ULFR

Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, Lovecraft Country) as HEL

Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as INGE

Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL

Not too bad Mr. Snyder. From there, it was revealed that Netflix is getting even further into the Mobile Suit Gundam game with the release of the long-awaited animated movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway. Known in Japan as Hathaway’s Flash and an adaptation of the Yoshiyuki Tomino novel of the same name, the film is set decades after the original Mobile Suit Gundam in the Universal Century timeline, following the titular Hathaway Noa in a conflict with the corrupt Earth Federation. The film was originally meant to release in July 2020 in both Japan and the West, but has been repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic… until now, that is.

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming. Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

While no date was given for Hathaway’s release, on June 18 Netflix will launch the original movie trilogy adaptation of the original Gundam series, as well as the beloved follow-up movie Char’s Counterattack. The full TV series began streaming for the first time in the west on Funimation late last year.

There’s more than meets the eye to the third and final season of Transformers: War For Cybertron. This season is subtitled “Kingdom” and, from these teaser images, it seems like it’s going to cross over with Beast Wars.

The final installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, is coming very soon: July 29th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RSKRWJIy96 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

It was also revealed that a new show called Exception is coming, from Hirotaka Adachi (better known by his pen name Otsuichi) and character designs by Yoshitaka Amano, known for the Final Fantasy series. It takes place in space where humanity has sent a group of people ahead to terraform a planet and things don’t go well. Check out the creepy, first image here.

Remember Bright? The super popular Will Smith movie where he teams up with an orc as his partner? Well, the sequel hasn’t happened yet but an anime based on it is coming. it’s called Bright: Samurai Soul, and here’s the first look:

Announcing Bright: Samurai Soul. Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north. Based on the Netflix movie, the anime film will be directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/K03gZVMUie — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The new Godzilla show, Godzilla: Singular Point, has been available internationally for a while now, but later this month the English dub is coming to America. Here’s a brief clip.

If you see Rodan – run. Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3wi6M4sslo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Finally, a full scene from the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was played, which sets the stage for the show’s larger purpose. That’s not yet online but, when it is, we’ll update this piece. (For now, watch the first trailer.)

Oh and there’s more too. A trailer for The Loud House Movie, based on the Nickelodeon show, which you can watch here. Teasers for Shaman King and Eden’s Zero, based on the mangas of the same name. Watch Shaman King here and Eden’s Zero here. A new movie called Make My Day about creatures attacking humans on an ice planet was also revealed.

Netflix has certainly been busy.