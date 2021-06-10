MyRepublic Is Offering a Free Month of NBN, Including 250 and 1000 Plans

Do you like free stuff? Internet provider MyRepublic does, because it has recently announced that if you sign up for one of its NBN services, your first month will be totally free.

Aussie Broadband recently announced a similar deal for a free initial month of internet. However, this Aussie deal didn’t include the provider’s NBN 250 and 1000 connections. Unlike Aussie, this MyRepublic deal includes these two faster connections.

You can pick up this deal for any of MyRepublic’s NBN plans with the promo code “1MONTHFREE“. If you’re looking for some extra savings, this isn’t the only deal that MyRepublic is currently offering.

If you take up the provider’s NBN 1000 plan, you’ll also receive $30 off your monthly bill for the first six months you’re on the plan. That means you’ll only be paying $99/month for an NBN 1000 plan, and saving $180.

However, the free initial month is counted in that six month offer period, so you’ll only receive the discounted rate for the following five months.

A similar deal is also available for MyRepublic’s NBN 250 connection, but the discount is only $10 off each month, which brings the price down to $99/month.

You can check out MyRepublic’s range of NBN plans below:

What other NBN 250 plans are available?

In terms of price, MyRepublic’s plan sits around the average mark of $99 (that price includes the $10 discount deal). It’s typical evening speeds of 200Mbps is also just off the average.

For the same price, Aussie Broadband, Superloop and iiNet all offer faster typical speeds, along with discounts for the first six-months you’re with these providers (you’d save $180, $ 120 and $180, respectively). Comparatively, the combination of MyRepublic’s NBN 250 deals will save you a total of $149.

If you want the best value NBN 250 plan, Telstra is currently offering a connection with typical speeds of 230 Mbps at a discounted price of $90/month for the first six months you’re with the provider ($140/month thereafter).

Should you get MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 plan?

In terms of typical evening speed, MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 connection sits in the middle of the pack at 350 Mbps. However, when it comes to price, MyRepublic may just have the best value available. At $99/month, it’s the cheapest NBN 1000 plan with unlimited data, thanks to the aforementioned $30/month discount.

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to an NBN 1000 connection but aren’t sure if you really want to pay for that extra speed, this first month free deal is a great way to give it a test. MyRepublic’s plans are contract-free, so you can give it the flick before the first paid monthly bill rolls over.