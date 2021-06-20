Ms. Marvel Comic Miniseries to Hit Shelves This September

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is the hero we need right now! It’s exciting to see her a part of the MCU with the new Disney+ show, but don’t forget the comics because a new series of books is upon us.

Samira Ahmed, who is the first South Asian writer for Marvel Comics on the Ms. Marvel comic series, tells EW has made Ms. Marvel a family affair where her cousins now always ask her: What would Ms. Marvel do? The author gives fans a taste of what they can look forward to seeing in the comic. “A lot of it will be about food because we can all relate to Kamala on that level,” she says. “Sometimes, it will be about bigger things in life. She looms large in my familial culture.”

Ahmed understands the cultural impact Ms. Marvel has had since her first appearance in a 2014 issue of Captain Marvel. The ongoing series was created by G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and edited by Sana Amanat. The novelist recalls what the experience was like when she first heard the announcement of the solo series.

“For kids of colour, Muslim kids, there was literally zero representation when I was growing up,” Ahmed says. “Just the fact that Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman was brunette and from someplace outside America was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing!’ So when Sana and Willow announced Ms. Marvel, I was just so stunned. My heart soars for all the kids who will have Ms. Marvel comics as part of their childhood.”

This is Ahmed’s first time writing comics, but she’s an accomplished author who has written two YA novels Internment and Love, Hate, and Other Filters. The new Ms. Marvel comic miniseries debuts this spring with five issues illustrated by Andres Genolet.

Check out the full article on EW. It’s worth the read!