Mothra’s Massive Mondo Statue Will Let You Bow Down to the Queen

One of Godzilla’s most dynamic adversaries is about to fly into your home and while it’s not quite life-size, it’s probably closer than you’d imagine. Gizmodo is excited to exclusively debut a few new pieces from Mondo that are all about Mothra. That includes a massive, limited-edition statue based on Godzilla: Tokyo SOS and two posters from artist Tom Whalen.

We’ll start with the statue because, holy crap — it rules. Sculpted by Matt Black, designed by Ian MacDonald, and painted by Hector Arce, Mothra weighs in at five pounds and measures 16 inches high and 19 inches wide. It’s made with Polystone and PVC and is available in two different versions: a $US395 ($507) limited edition with a run of 300 and a $US375 ($481) regular version. The limited edition comes with two swappable eggs — one with the Mothra’s twin Larva hatching and one egg without the larva. The regular version just has the non-larva egg. Enough talk, lets get to the images.

Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other The limited edition only has 300. Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other The premium scale regular is exactly the same, except for the egg. Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other Majestic. Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other Straight on look of the limited edition. Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other Check out the back detail. Photo: Mondo/Toho, Other Limited edition for scale.

But that’s not all. Artist Tom Whalen (who also did the box art for the large figure) also has two Mothra vs. Godzilla posters being released. There’s the 24 x 36 inch regular in an edition of 225 and the Japanese variant in an edition of 125. They cost $US55 ($71) and $US75 ($96) respectively. Here they are.

Mothra vs. Godzilla by Tom Whalen (Regular) (Image: Tom Whalen/Mondo/Toho)

Mothra vs. Godzilla by Tom Whalen (Variant) (Image: Tom Whalen/Mondo/Toho)

Onto the important stuff. The statue will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, June 15 at noon EST and the posters go on sale an hour later at 1 p.m. EST. All of this is at MondoShop.com.