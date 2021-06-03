The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Minions’ Attempt to Summon Hell on Earth Thwarted

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: June 4, 2021 at 1:15 am -
Filed to:aretha franklin
creative worksdespicable medisaster accidentenglish language filmsfilmshellhuman interestminionsoverlorduniversal studios hollywood
Minions’ Attempt to Summon Hell on Earth Thwarted
The Eye of Sauron — er, Minion. (Screenshot: RMG News/Fox 11)

A gateway to the land of damned opened late last night at Universal Studios Hollywood. Fire erupted near the park’s Despicable Me attraction after the giant Minion who overlooks the ride used his dark powers to call forth the other forces of evil into our world. Luckily, the forces of good, a.k.a. firefighters, managed to contain and destroy the portal before the Minions’ diabolical plan was achieved.

Variety reports that the fire apparently began at 11:40 pm on Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles County fire department, the blaze began in a storage container in a non-guest area. Happily, no one was hurt, and the Universal Studios amusement park wasn’t affected in any way. Less happily, the fire occurred on the 13th anniversary of a much more severe fire at Universal Studios, which destroyed the King Kong ride and destroyed master recordings of several major artists, including Aretha Franklin and Nirvana.

It can be no coincidence that the Minions attempted to unleash hell on Earth on the same day. Thankfully, we’re safe for now… but only for now.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.