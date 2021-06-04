Leaks And Footage Reveal The 2022 Ford Maverick Is A Hybrid

The brand new 2022 Ford Maverick is on its way and eagle-eyed fans noticed something not mentioned in the press release – it’s a hybrid.

“Months of rumors, spy shots and speculation have all led to this moment. It’s true – Ford is adding an all-new compact pickup to the lineup, and it’s called Maverick,” Ford said in a press release this week.

However, no details were given, other than a couple of teaser clips.

Leaks and footage reveal the Ford Maverick is probably a hybrid

The Maverick is set to be unveiled next week, but leaked images have given away the big secret.

Photos have cropped up on various forums that show a ‘hybrid’ badge on the tailgate of the new dual cab ute. While the pictures over at Maverick Truck Club no longer seem to be working, other possible evidence has popped up online.

Users in the Maverick Chat Forum pointed out what looked to the badge in a recent teaser for the ute:

And yes that’s absolutely Gabrielle Union.

“Bringing a rebirth of a classic name and the creation of a new choice for truck customers, the all-new Ford Maverick makes its debut on June 8 with the help of actress Gabrielle Union. She will show-off the all-new truck on her own Instagram and TikTok channels, on Ford’s social channels as well as on Hulu. The Maverick will be Ford’s first vehicle to debut on its new U.S. TikTok channel,” Ford said.

Pausing the clip at around 12 seconds reveals a distinct silver something at the rear of the vehicle.

“Does that look like a hybrid badge,” one user wrote, adding an accompanying image:

Another responded with a clear shot of the Ford EcoBoost badge, which can be found on some of its other vehicles, and it does look remarkably similar:

Need more proof? Pausing the clip at 9 seconds very clearly reveals part of the word ‘hybrid’:



Of course, one could strongly argue that these finds were calculated Easter Eggs included by Ford to build hype. And hey, it’s certainly worked.

Sadly, the Ford Maverick is currently not confirmed for Australia. So if you were in the market for a big ol’ hybrid truck, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

But if you’re still keen to know more about the Ford Maverick hybrid, all will be revealed next week!