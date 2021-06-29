Jurassic Park’s T-Rex Chase Is Even Better When Everything Is Secretly a Transformer

T-Rexes? Good. Jurassic Park Ford Explorers? Good. Giant Robots? Good. Mashing all of those things together? Goooooood.

Today Hasbro announced its latest unholy amalgam of the Transformers franchise with a pop culture classic. We’ve had the Ghostbusters, we’ve had Back to the Future, hell, we’ve had the X-Men. But now, just in time for the wider franchise itself to be back on a Beast Wars kick between Rise of the Beasts and War for Cybertron: Kingdom, we’re getting prehistoric with a Jurassic Park crossover that has to be seen to be believed. Which you can, because here’s a bunch of pictures of it below.

Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other

The Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93 Jurassic Park set isn’t 100% accurate to the chase scene in the original movie — it’s a Jeep Wrangler that Ian, Ellie, and Muldoon escape in, rather than the Explorer the T-Rex crushes as it breaks free of confinement — but the figures themselves are just packed with great details.

The Tyrannocon’s animal mode makes for a pretty solid T-Rex figure in and of itself, clocking in at around seven inches tall, and includes a new headsculpt. Meanwhile, the Autobot JP93 is jam-packed with cool little details, aside from the fact it transforms into an officially licensed Ford. In bot mode, the Transformer wears a little hat inspired by Alan Grant’s in the movie, and even wields a blaster replicating Muldoon’s SPAS-12 shotgun — and that’s even before you get to the new Jurassic Park themed deco, recreating the vehicle as it’s seen in the movie.

Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other

Currently, the set is exclusive to Amazon, where it’s available to preorder for a hefty $135 ahead of its release this November. However, don’t worry if you miss out — the set will be made available again for an early December release later this year. Life finds a way… to sneak some extra toy money out of your wallet.