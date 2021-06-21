Indiana Jones’ Fedora Is Being Sold Off In Huge Movie Auction

A ton of Hollywood memorabilia is about to be auctioned off — including Indiana Jones’ Fedora, a Harry Potter wand and Ellen Ripley’s harpoon gun from Aliens.

Prop Store — a Los Angeles and London based collectible company — is auctioning off over 1,300 movie props in an upcoming live auction.

While some items start at just $US50, you’ll be looking a quite a bit more for the higher ticket items.

This includes the Fedora worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). The starting bid will be $US75,000 and Prop Store expects it to sell somewhere between $US150,000 and $US250,000.

There are other cool Indiana Jones props and merch as well. What particularly caught my eye was a photo set of the grail diary from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. I must not register to bid. I must not register to bid. I must not register to bid.

Other treasures I also find include suits worn by Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files, some swords and a replica One Ring from The Lord of the Rings and some batsuit components from Batman Returns.

But there’s truly heaps more. You can check out what else is on offer in the extensive catalogue here. While the auction does take place in Los Angeles, you can register to bid online.

But we should warn you now that the timings aren’t kind for us Australians. The auction runs for three days — June 30 to July 2 — starting at 2am AEST every day. Sorry!